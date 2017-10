Roy Englebrecht Promotions presented Fight Club OC at The Hangar at the OC Fair & Events Center in Costa Mesa, CA. Click for results.

Roy Englebrecht Promotions

Fight Club OC

October 12th, 2017

The Hangar at the OC Fair & Events Center

Costa Mesa, CA

*All bouts sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC)*

Chris Padilla defeated Quinton McCottrell via T.K.O.

Carlos Puente Jr. defeated Dennis Fisher Jr.

Kedrick Harris defeated Travis Williams via T.K.O.