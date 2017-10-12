SoCal News & Notes 10/12/2017

In today’s News & Notes we have updates on Bumps and Brewses, Bar Wrestling, PCW, Baja Stars, Santino Bros., SoCal Pro, Best of the West, CWFH, and Blood Bros. Click for today’s update.

After by all accounts a successful first show at the Iron Triangle Brewery in Los Angeles, there have been some changes in the management of Bumps and Brewses. The two main promoters behind it, Marty Hill and Mikey Freedom (Hawes) have decided to go their separate ways. I have been told the split was completely amicable and they still are on good terms.

With the split Marty Hill will be keeping the Bumps and Brewses name and the promotion will no longer be running at the Iron Triangle Brewery. No new dates or venue have been announced yet, but the promotion did post on social media the following message:

“We’re going to break ground on some huge news coming real soon. Big changes on the way for Bumps and Brewses. Thanks to everyone who came out and showed support at the first ever B&B wait till you see what we have in store.”

As far as Mikey Freedom goes, he will now be partnering directly with the Iron Triangle Brewery on a new promotion that is being called Brewmania. They have signed for at least four dates, with the first show taking place on December 9th. The show will be hosted by former ECW announcer Joel Gertner and a full lineup should be announced soon.

Bar Wrestling’s next show after tonight’s will be on November 9th in Baldwin Park.

Pacific Coast Wrestling has announced the lineup for its December 1st show in Wilmington, Refuse to Lose. Scheduled to appear are John Henningan, Penta el Zero M, Brian Cage, Zack Sabre Jr., Terry Funk, Sandman, Mechawolf, Douglas James, Warbeast, Ethan Page, Joe Graves, Willie Mack, Davey Richards, and Hammerstone. Also scheduled for a meet and greet is Stan Hanson. Sandman and Terry Funk challenging Warbeast for the PCW tag-team titles and Penta El Zero M challenging John Hennigan for the PCW Heavyweight title are the only announced matches so far.

Baja Stars USA will be holding their second anniversary show on February 17, 2018 in San Diego. No lineup has been announced.

The match between Ruby Raze and Tyler Bateman at the October 31st Santino Bros. show in Downey, is being advertised as a “loser leaves Santino Bros.” match. The backstory to this feud is that Ruby Raze was brought into wrestling by Bateman, and he was her original trainer. She then went to Santino Bros. to finish her training and Bateman didn’t start wrestling in Santinos till Raze was there. Raze had been by his side for 9 years and she feels that he had betrayed her. With the tension between them Bateman challenged her to the stipulation and Raze accepted.

Peter Avalon is off of the October 14th SoCal Pro Rumble in Oceanside due to a booking with Championship Wrestling from Arizona.

Best of the West has added a few more matches to their October 15th debut at the Bakersfield Dome in Bakersfield. Added are Vintage Dragon versus Royce Issacs; Billy Blade & Richie Slade versus Robby Phoenix & Biagio Crescenzo; Sheik Khan Abadi, Kadin Anthony, and Sunami in a three-way; and Chaz Herrera & Manny Faberino versus The Midnight Marvels.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood is adding SWX Right Now, which covers Eastern Washington and a large part of Montana, to its broadcast network. The show will be airing on Saturdays at noon and midnight.

Buggy Nova has been added to Blood Bros. Pro Wrestling’s Goddess of Gore tournament on March 3, 2018.

This week’s shows:

10/12:

Roy Englebrecht Promotions presents Fight Club OC in Costa Mesa, CA

Bar Wrestling 5: This Is Halloween! in Baldwin Park, CA

10/13:

F.I.S.T. Combat presents the Murder Mystery Show in San Diego, CA (21 & Up)

Vendetta Pro in Santa Maria, CA

EWF in Covina, CA

10/14:

SoCal Pro presents Rumble in Oceanside in Oceanside, CA

Millennium Pro Wrestling presents Chamber of H.A.T.E in Moorpark, CA

KnokX Pro Entertainment presents KNOKXTOBER in Sun Valley, CA

10/15:

UIPW & FMLS in South Gate, CA

Aldebaran Wrestling Promotions in Sun Valley, CA

Finest City Wrestling presents “Guess Who’s Next” in Imperial Beach, CA

Best of the West in Bakersfield, CA

House of Pain in La Puente, CA

DCW in Canoga Park, CA