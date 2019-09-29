Bellator 228 – 28 September 2019 – Quick Results

Gegard Mousasi defeated Lyoto Machida in the main event of Bellator 228 at The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday night. Also on the card, Patricio Freire defeated Juan Archuleta to retain the Bellator Featherweight Championship and to advance in the Featherweight World Grand Prix. Click for results.

Bellator MMA

Bellator 229: Pitbull vs. Archuleta

September 28th, 2019

The Forum

Inglewood, CA

*All bouts were sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC)*

Prelim Fights (Streamed live on the Bellator MMA App)

James Barnes defeated David Duran via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 1:51 of Round 2.

Joshua Jones defeated Dominic Clark via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2:39 of Round 1.

Weber Almeida defeated Castle Williams via TKO (Strikes) at 0:20 of Round 2.

Leandro Higo defeated Shawn Bunch via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 4:34 of Round 2.

Johnny Cisneros defeated Mike Jasper via TKO (Injury) at 4:28 of Round 2.

Antonio McKee defeated William Sriyapai via TKO (Strikes) at 1:17 of Round 2.

Ava Knight defeated Shannon Goughary via Knockout (Punch) at 1:46 of Round 3.

A.J. Agazarm defeated Jonathan Quiroz via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Main Card (Streamed live on DAZN)

Daniel Weichel defeated Saul Rogers via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28) to advance to the quarterfinals of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix.

Darrion Caldwell defeated Henry Corrales via Unanimous Decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-27) to advance to the quarterfinals of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix.

A.J. McKee defeated Georgi Karakhanyan via Knockout (Punch) at 0:08 of Round 1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix.

Patricio Freire defeated Juan Archuleta via Unanimous Decision (49-46, 50-45, 49-46) to retain the Bellator Featherweight Championship and to advance to the quarterfinals of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix.

Gegard Mousasi defeated Lyoto Machida via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Postlims (Streamed live on the Bellator MMA App)

Ian Butler defeated Emilio Williams via TKO (Strikes) at 0:53 of Round 2.

Ozzy Diaz defeated Andre Walker via Submission (Read Naked Choke) at 3:05 of Round 1.

Benji Gomez defeated Johnny Santa Maria via Unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Adrian Najer defeated Jason Edwards via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:28 of Round 3.