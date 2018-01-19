KOTC Returns to Citizens Business Bank Arena on 2/24 for “ENERGETIC PURSUIT”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (January 5, 2018) –King of the Cage returns to Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday, February 24, 2018 with a nationally broadcast event headlined by two World Title fights between Cynthia Arceo vs. Chelsea Faulder for the Women’s Strawweight Title and current champion Tim Sosa vs. Reuben Duran for the Jr. Flyweight Belt. Another co-main event in the Flyweight division will feature Johnny Munoz vs. Mauricio Diaz. Also, Juan Beltran will battle Austin Wilson in a Featherweight bout.

Main Event – Women’s Strawweight KOTC World Title (115 lbs.)

Cynthia “Sin” Arceo (3-0), El Paso, Texas (United Shotokon Association Karate) vs. Chelsea “Head Hunter” Faulder (1-1), Ohio (Fightopia MMA). Arceo, who is undefeated in her professional career, has won all her fights with impressive knock out victories. Faulder, the exciting 115 lb. “tornado” won impressively in her last fight since signing a contract with King of the Cage.

Co-Main Event – Jr. Flyweight KOTC World Title (125 lbs.)

Current Jr. Flyweight champion Tim “Timbo Slice” Sosa (9-5), Albuquerque, New Mexico (FIT NHB) vs. Reuben “Hurricane” Duran (12-7), Redlands, California (C-Quence Jiu Jitsu/Raw Athletics MMA). Since capturing the title, Sosa has defended twice and won with impressive knockouts, including his last bout in 11 seconds of the first-round. Duran is the former KOTC Flyweight champion and coming off a unanimous decision victory in his last bout.

Co-Main Event – Flyweight (135 lbs.)

Johnny “Kid Kvenbo” Munoz (5-0), Norco, California (CQuence Jiu-Jitsu) vs. Mauricio “The Shark” Diaz (3-2), Anaheim, California (Master Toddy). Munoz has never lost in both his professional and amateur career. Diaz won his last fight in a 3-round unanimous decision victory.

Featured Event – Bantamweight (145 lbs.)

Juan “Sin Miedo” Beltran (5-0), East Los Angeles, California (The Mini Gym/TKJJ) vs. Austin “The Beast from The East” Wilson (2-3), Riverside, California (Apex MMA).

Other Fights Include:

• Tolin Garcia vs. Anthony Jimenez

• Victor Henry vs. Anderson Dos Santos

• Andre Ewell vs. Gustavo Lopez

• Sergio Perez vs. Blake Bilder

• Anthony Hernandez vs. Christian Aguilar

• Maurice Jackson vs. Sean Johnson

• Gilbert Nakatani vs. Victor Sydnor

• Daniel Sanchez vs. Richie Palomino

• Dion Wilson vs. Raamses Casarez

• Eli Perez vs. Tanner Medina

Other Fighters on the card:

Rick James, Arian Sharifi, Justin Governale, Dustin Codispoti, Mark Matsumoto, Tracy Walker.

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 4:00 pm. and fights start at 5:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Ticketmaster.com. All ages. Event card subject to change