PCW Ultra “Anniversary 2K18” – 19 January 2018 – Quick Results

Great Muta and Penta El Zero M defeated Sami Callihan and John Hennigan in the main event of PCW Ultra’s January 19 show in Wilmington. Click for full results.

PCW Ultra

Anniversary 2K18

January 19, 2018

ILWU Memorial Hall

Wilmington, CA

ACH over Rey Fenix via brainbuster. [18’13]

Kikutaro over Mariachi Loco via GTS. [12’01]

Shane Strickland over Flip Gordon and brody King via Storm Cradle Driver on Flip Gordon. [12’17]

Alexander Hammerstone over Brian Cage via Pedigree. [7’47]

Douglas James over Ganseki Tanaka via Frog Splash to retain the PCW Light Heavyweight title. [9’32]

Warbeast (Fatu & Josef) over Joey Janela & Jimmy Jacobs to retain the PCW Tag-Team titles. [14’39]

Great Muta & Penta el Zero M over John Hennigan & Sami Callihan via Shinning Wizard on Hennigan by Muta. [17’51]