First two matches announced for Ground Zero: Phase 2

Ground Zero have announced the first two matches for Ground Zero: Phase 2, on February 3rd, 2018 in Imperial Beach.

In the main event of Ground Zero: Phase 2, “Killer” Kevin Kross will face Brody King. Both wrestlers will be making their Ground Zero debuts on February 3rd. Brody was originally scheduled to face B-Boy at Ground Zero: Phase 1 but was pulled due to an injury. Also announced for Ground Zero: Phase 2, Peter Avalon of H.A.T.E making his Ground Zero debut against Tyler Bateman.

Ground Zero: Phase 2 will also feature Suede Thompson in his promotional debut. More talent and match announcements are expected to be made in the near future.

Ground Zero: Phase 2 takes place February 3rd, 2018 at 8:00pm at the Imperial Beach Sports Park. The Imperial Beach Sports Park is located at 425 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach, CA, 91932.

Tickets for Ground Zero: Phase 2 are $25 for Front Row, $20 for Adult GA, and $10 for Military GA. Kids GA tickets are free with purchase of Adult GA. Online tickets are available at PayPal.me or email groundzeroprowrestling@gmail.com to reserve your tickets.

For more on Ground Zero, visit their official Facebook page or follow them on Twitter @groundzerosd.

