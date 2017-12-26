Nominations for the 2017 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year have been announced

At this time we would like to formally announce the nominations for the 2017 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year. This award has been given every year since 1999 and honors the year’s top tag-team in Southern California professional wrestling. For 2017 there are three nominees that have previously won the award: The Young Bucks (five times, most recently in 2015), PPRay (2013), and last year’s winners Adrian Quest & “Uptown” Andy Brown. There are also five teams being nominated for the first time this year in The FeeLyons, Pac 3, Midnight Delight, Sour Charm, and True Grit. This is the second nomination for both H.A.T.E and The Killer Baes, having both been previously nominated last year.

The nominees for the 2017 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year are:

Adrian Quest & “Uptown” Andy Brown

FeeLyons (Osiris Mittens & Senor Buttons)

H.A.T.E (Rico Dynamite & Che Cabrera)

Killer Baes (Laura James & Heather Monroe)

Pac 3 (Dan Joseph & Dylan Bostic)

Midnight Delight (Billy Blade & Richie Slade)

PPRay / H.A.T.E (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas)

Sour Charm (Donnie Suarez & Biagio Crescenzo)

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg)

Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

The Southern California Year End Awards started in 1999 on SoCal-Wrestling.com and were continued by SoCalUncensored.com starting in 2001. The awards are largely recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in independent wrestling, having frequently been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts; a public webpoll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters that is worth 65% of the total.

The webpoll voting for the 2017 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year will run from December 26, 2017 and will last until January 9, 2018. All 2017 Southern California pro-wrestling award winners will be announced on January 25, 2018.

Previous Winners

Southern California Tag-Team of the Year

