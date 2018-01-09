Announcing the 2017 Southern California Wrestler of the Year nominations

At this time we would like to announce the nominations for the 2017 Southern California Wrestler of the Year. This award honors the top male wrestler in the region for the year. The award was first given in 1999 with eventual Southern California Pro-Wrestling Hall of Famer Cincinnati Red as the first recipient.

Since the award’s inception there have been 13 different wrestlers to have won the Wrestler of the Year award. This year’s nominees include a mix of wrestlers who have previously won the award and first time nominees. The three wrestlers who have been previously won the award that have been nominated for 2017 are B-Boy (2002 and 2015), Joey Ryan (2006), and last year’s winner Tyler Bateman. For 2017 the list of nominees also includes four wrestlers being nominated for the first time: Eli Everfly, Fidel Bravo, Tito Escondido, and Zack Sabre Jr. Also nominated is Jeff Cobb, who has been nominated for the second straight year.

The nominees for the 2017 Southern California Wrestler of the Year are:

B-Boy

Eli Everfly

Fidel Bravo / Espiritu

Jeff Cobb

Joey Ryan

Bad Dude Tito Escondido

Tyler Bateman

Zack Sabre Jr.

The Southern California Year End Awards started in 1999 on SoCal-Wrestling.com and was taken over by SoCalUncensored.com starting in 2001. The awards are largely recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in independent wrestling and have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public webpoll, which is worth 35% of the total vote, and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total vote.

The webpoll voting for the 2017 Southern California Wrestler of the Year will last until January 23, 2018. All 2017 award winners will be announced on January 25, 2018

Previous winners:

Southern California Wrestler of the Year

