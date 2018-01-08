The nominations for the 2017 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year have been announced. This award honors the top women’s wrestler in Southern California for the year. The Women’s Wrestler of the Year award was first given last year, with Thunder Rosa being the inaugural winner.

Women’s wrestling was historically banned in California until 1965. Despite an initial boom in the mid-1960s after the ban was overturned, until the last decade women’s wrestling in the area was fairly sparse. Over the last 10 years the talent pool of women’s wrestlers in the area has grown greatly, and more and more promotions such as AWS have focused more on its women’s division. This lead to the creation last year of the Women’s Wrestler of the Year award, not to segregate it into its own category, but rather to highlight women’s wrestling in Southern California and give it its own spotlight.

This year, there are three returning nominees from last year, and five first time nominees. Nominated for the second time are Ruby Raze, Sage Sin, and Taya Valkyrie. The five first time nominees are Buggy Nova, Delilah Doom, Heather Monroe, Katarina Leigh and Shotzi Blackheart.

The complete list of nominees for the 2017 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year are:

Buggy Nova / Ivy Quinn

Delilah Doom

Heather Monroe

Katarina Leigh / Winter

Ruby Raze

Sage Sin

Shotzi Blackheart / Pizza Cat

Taya Valkyrie

The Southern California Year End Awards started in 1999 on SoCal-Wrestling.com and was taken over by SoCalUncensored.com starting in 2001. The awards are largely recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in independent wrestling and have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public webpoll, which is worth 35% of the total vote, and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total vote.

The webpoll voting for the 2017 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year will last until January 22, 2018. All 2017 award winners will be announced on January 25, 2018

Previous winners:

Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year

