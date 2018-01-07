Amped Up Wrestling – 6 January 2018 – Quick Results

Tyler Bateman defeated Peter Avalon in the main event of Amped Up Wrestling’s debut show in Los Angeles. Also on the show, Scorpio Sky defeated Ju Dizz and Shiloh Greaves in a Triple Threat match. Click for results.

Ampted Up Wrestling

January 6, 2018

Zion Hill Baptist Church Gym

Los Angeles, CA

Darwin Finch won the City Of Champions Battle Royal, last eliminating Othello.

Dalton Throttle defeated Sgt. Major Alexander.

Koto Hiro & Guy Cool vs. D’Marco Wilson & Corey Jackson went to a Time Limit Draw.

Bobby Rios & Tiger Kid defeated O.G. Playboy & Warhog.

Hip-Hop Harry & Amish Johnson defeated Aerial Instinct (Jake Atlas & Lucas Riley), AK Rambe (Michael Hopkins & K.C. Douglas), and The Heavy Hitters (Biggie Biggz & Tony Raze) in a Four Team Elimination match.

Order of elimination

-AK Rambe by Aerial Instinct

-Aerial Instinct by The Heavy Hitters

-The Heavy Hitters by Hip-Hop Harry & Amish Johnson

The Juggernauts (Sean Black & Mikey O’Shea) defeated Divine Intervention (Angel Ateu, Azreal, & Freddy Hellmuth) in a handicap match.

Scorpio Sky defeated Ju Dizz and Shiloh Greaves in a Triple Threat match.

Tyler Bateman defeated Peter Avalon