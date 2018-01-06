EWF – 06 January 2018 – Quick Results

Fidel Bravo defeated Kayam in the main event of EWF’s January 6th show in San Bernardino. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

January 6, 2018

VFW Post #8737

San Bernardino, CA

Matt Vandagriff over Alonzo Alvarez to become the #1 contender to the EWF American Title

Davion Foreman over Dr. Kruger by countout

Ty Ray & Biagio Crescenzo over Super Beetle & Adrian Quest

Andy Brown over Saint Synclair

Dicky Mayer over Matt Vandagriff to retain the EWF American title

Fidel Bravo over Kayam to retain the EWF Heavyweight title