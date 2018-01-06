EWF – 06 January 2018 – Quick Results

Fidel Bravo defeated Kayam in the main event of EWF’s January 6th show in San Bernardino. Click for full results.
Empire Wrestling Federation
January 6, 2018
VFW Post #8737
San Bernardino, CA
Matt Vandagriff over Alonzo Alvarez to become the #1 contender to the EWF American Title
Davion Foreman over Dr. Kruger by countout
Ty Ray & Biagio Crescenzo over Super Beetle & Adrian Quest
Andy Brown over Saint Synclair
Dicky Mayer over Matt Vandagriff to retain the EWF American title
Fidel Bravo over Kayam to retain the EWF Heavyweight title
No comments yet.