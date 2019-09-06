EWF – 06 September 2019 – Results

Mariachi Loco defeated Honest Jon to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship in the main event of EWF’s September 6 event in Covina, CA. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

September 6, 2019

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

Daniel Moon over Romeo Cruz.

Zokre over Archimedes.

Jordan Clearwater over Andy Brown to retain the EWF American Championship.

SoCal Crazy, Anthony Idol, & Richie Slade over Rico Dynamite, Che Cabrera, & Tito Escondido.

Brandon Gatson over Deluxe.

Mariachi Loco over Honest Jon to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship.