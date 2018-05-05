EWF “Episode 22” – 04 May 2018 – Quick Results

Andy Brown defeated Fidel Bravo in a Roman Gladiator Death Match to with the EWF Heavyweight title in the main event of EWF’s 22nd anniversary show in Covina. Click for full results from the event.

Empire Wrestling Federation

Episode 22

May 4, 2018

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

Raunchy Rico Dynamite over Matt Vandagriff.

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Calder McColl & Dr. Kroger to win the EWF Tag-Team Championship.

Adrian Quest over Dicky Mayer to win the EWF American Championship.

The Decapitator wins the Great Goliath Rumble.

“Uptown” Andy Brown over Fidel Bravo in a Roman Gladiator Death Match to win the EWF Heavyweight title.

Notes:

Rick Knox, Kayam, and Enigma de Oro were inducted into the EWF Hall of Fame.

True Grit become the 57th EWF Tag-Team Champions.

Adrian Quest becomes the 57th EWF American Champion.

Andy Brown becomes the 60th EWF Heavyweight Champion.

Fidel Bravo’s EWF Heavyweight title reign lasted 295 days, which is the 4th longest in the promotion’s history.