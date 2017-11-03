EWF – 03 November 2017 – Quick Results

Sinn Bodhi defeated Fidel Bravo in a non-title match for the main event of EWF’s November 3rd show in Covina. Click for full results.
Empire Wrestling Federation
November 3, 2017
EWF Arena
Covina, CA
Davion over Eric Cross
Adrian Quest over Eli Everfly by submission
Soulless Assassins (Blood Eagle & Labertino) over Aerial Instinct (Jake Atlas & Lucas Riley)
Andy Brown over Dicky Mayer 2 falls to 1, the 3rd fall ends in DQ and Dicky Mayer retains the EWF American title
Ty Ray over Super Beetle
Sinn Bodhi over Fidel Bravo in a non-title match
