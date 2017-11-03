EWF – 03 November 2017 – Quick Results

Sinn Bodhi defeated Fidel Bravo in a non-title match for the main event of EWF’s November 3rd show in Covina. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

November 3, 2017

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

Davion over Eric Cross

Adrian Quest over Eli Everfly by submission

Soulless Assassins (Blood Eagle & Labertino) over Aerial Instinct (Jake Atlas & Lucas Riley)

Andy Brown over Dicky Mayer 2 falls to 1, the 3rd fall ends in DQ and Dicky Mayer retains the EWF American title

Ty Ray over Super Beetle

Sinn Bodhi over Fidel Bravo in a non-title match