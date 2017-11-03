OFFICIAL WEIGHTS FOR TOMORROW NIGHT’S CXF 10: FALL BRAWL STREAMING LIVE ON FITE TV

The OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN for CXF 10: FALL BRAWL has taken place for tomorrow night’s CALIFORNIA XTREME FIGHTING professional MMA show at the World Famous Sportsmen’s Lodge, located at 4234 Coldwater Canyon Blvd. in Studio City, California.

Here are the OFFICIAL WEIGHTS:

Tomas Landeros 126 vs. Eric Van Der Lee 128

Chris Sykes 135 vs. Chris Mendoza 132.8

Sergio Perez 149 vs. Pious Jr Enilolobo 150

Ryan Lilley 135.4 vs. Vince Cachero 134.8

Gary Mikayelyan 143 vs. Milton Arguello 139.6

Serob Minasyan 151.2 vs. Brandon Van Cleave 149

Richard Leroy 161 vs. Christian Aguilera 159.6

Steve Ramirez 130 vs. George Garcia 130

Fans unable to attend tomorrow’s show will nevertheless be able to tune in and watch all of the action live on FITE TV.

Start time is 7:00pm (Pacific) and the live stream will cost a suggested retail price of $14.99.

To watch CXF 10: FALL BRAWL on FITE TV, download the FITE app and then cast the fight to the big screen by using the instant stream-to-TV function. The FITE app works with any Wi-Fi connected television around the world, iOS and Android devices, as well as streaming devices such as Roku, Chromecast and more. Fans may also watch the fights live on the FITE website at www.fite.tv from any computer.

CXF 10: FALL BRAWL is presented by Lights Out Promotions and Bash Entertainment, and takes place on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Sportsmen’s Lodge Event Center located at 4234 Coldwater Canyon Ave. (cross street Ventura Blvd.) in Studio City, California.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.CXFMMA.com or you can view all the action live on FITE TV for $14.99.

Doors Open at 6:30pm; First Bout at 7:00pm. All bouts are subject to change.