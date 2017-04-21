CXF Fighter Spotlight: Chase Gibson

Redemption Found In The Sanctuary Of A Cage

By: Jonathan King. Photos By: John Walsh, Bob Fisher and Mark Fulinaro



Growing up between Hollywood and Inglewood, Chase Gibson (4-2 MMA) wandered for much of his youth and began a downward spiral where he danced with many demons that would ruin most of his teenage years. The story seemed destined for a bad ending when a mirror image opened a rather odd door to redemption.



That image was both literal and figurative. Cooper Gibson (6-2 MMA), Chase’s identical twin brother, ended up finding a path that kept him out of trouble and led him to the sport of mixed martial arts. “Cooper cleaned up his life before I did,” Gibson recalled. “Watching his success in the sport inspired me to start seriously training.”

Like his twin brother, Chase quickly took to the sport as a natural. But old injuries and old demons came knocking again! “Early on in my training I had some previous injuries that came back and I sort of used that as an excuse to start messing up again,” Gibson said. But as soon as the injuries subsided, Gibson was able to quickly right the ship and was back on course.

Facing some rather stiff competition, Gibson cruised through the amateur mixed martial arts ranks with a stellar 5-0 record and won his professional debut. But then Gibson found himself on the wrong side of .500 when he lost two razor thin decisions. “That was a tough place to be,” Gibson admitted. “Especially since I think I won both of those fights.” As unfamiliar and unpleasant as losing was, it certainly was not enough to let those demons back in. “It was a very rough time. But as rough as it was, at no point in time did I say ‘F@ck It!’…I just got back in the gym, and made some adjustments.”

One of those adjustments was learning how to cut weight properly. After the two losses, Gibson noticed he was too weak on fight night and decided to something about it. “I actually sought out people who do this for a living, and it turns out I was doing it all wrong,” Gibson said.



The result was a Trifecta of huge victories. In his first bout under the CXF banner, Gibson needed only 1:05 seconds to lock up a Brabo choke over a very tough AJ Bryant. In his next bout Gibson picked up perhaps his most notorious win, when he knocked out Far Mohammed with a highlight reel head kick that quickly went viral on the Internet. In his next bout Gibson outworked a very game Adam Calderon cruising to a unanimous decision victory.

The impressive win streak has earned Gibson a shot at the CXF Featherweight title. Standing across from him will be a very violent Serob Minasyan (6-8 MMA). “He’s a tough, strong wrestler,” Gibson assessed when asked about his upcoming opponent. “He throws heavy and has a decent shot. But I don’t think he has ever fought anyone like me.”



Even though a title hangs in the balance, for Gibson there is a lot more at stake now. Recently married, Gibson also found out he will soon be a father. “We found out on my birthday,” Gibson said. With a child on the way, the win means more than any other before. For Chase Gibson, a win and a CXF title would certainly bring him some validation. “I think CXF is one of the best regional shows in the country by far,” Gibson proclaimed. The challenges they put up are amazing, they have some great fighters here, and a win really means something.”

A win would also go a long way to justify the faith this young man has put in himself. Redemption can be quite elusive for the lost. Constantly searching to find one’s self can often lead down a very dark path. The luckiest of us emerge in the light on the other side. Finding the path to the light is never guaranteed and what works for some may not for others. For years Chase Gibson chased his redemption, only when he stopped running did he find it within.

The CXF Featherweight Title showdown between Chase Gibson and Serob Minasyan is part of CXF 7: LOCKED AND LOADED, on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Sportsmen’s Lodge Event Center located at 4234 Coldwater Canyon Ave. (cross street Ventura Blvd.) in Studio City, California.

