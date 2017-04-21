Finest City Wrestling announces lineup for “619” on June 3rd, 2017 in Imperial Beach, CA

Finest City Wrestling have announced the full lineup for their June 3rd, 2017 event “619” at the Boys & Girls Club of Imperial Beach, featuring the FCW debut of Rey Mysterio Jr. Plus Lio Rush, J.T. Dunn, Rey Horus, Bestia 666, and more.

In the main event, Rey Mysterio Jr. will team up with Rey Horus against Bestia 666 and a partner to be announced later. FCW’s “619” will also feature two title matches. After successfully defending his championship against Jeff Cobb, Willie Mack, and Douglas James in a Four Way Match, FCW Heavyweight Champion Tyler Bateman will defend his championship against Brody King. FCW XRT Division Champion Eli Everfly will defend his championship in a 7 Way Match against Donnie Suarez, Biagio Crescenzo, The Oracle, “Rocketboy” D’Marco Wilson, Douglas James, and the debuting Lio Rush. Also making his FCW debut at “619” will be J.T. Dunn, who will be going up against B-Boy in singles competition.

Other matches announced for FCW’s “619” include tag team action featuring True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) going up against the team of Adrian Quest & Andy Brown, a 3 Way Match featuring SoCal Crazy vs. Famous B vs. Cooter, a women’s tag team match between the Killer Baes (Heather Monroe & Laura James) facing the team of the Twisted Sisters (Holidead & Thunder Rosa), and a 4 Way Match with Corey Jackson vs. K.C. Douglas vs. Michael Hopkins vs. Joe Heiken.

FCW’s “619” takes place on June 3rd, 2017 at 5PM at the Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Beach in Imperial Valley, CA. The Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Beach is located at 847 Encina Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932. Tickets for FCW’s “619” go on sale tonight at 8:00 PM PST on FCW.BigCartel.com. Tickets are $45 for Front Row, $43 for Second Row, and $40 for General Admission. Tickets will also be available for a special pre-show Meet & Greet with Rey Mysterio Jr. between 3PM-4PM. Each ticket includes (1) signed show poster or (1) signed personal item, and one picture with Rey Mysterio Jr.

FCW will also be at Biggs Harley-Davidson in San Marcos, CA for the 15th Annual May Ride Motorcycle Ride on May 20th, 2017. For more information, visit the SCU events page or the official May Ride Motorcycle Ride website. All proceeds raised by this event go to benefit Homefront San Diego.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.