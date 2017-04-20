Lineup for EWF’s 21st Anniversary Extravaganza and other upcoming May events

On Friday night, May 5th, 2017, the Empire Wrestling Federation returns to the Knights Of Columbus in Covina, CA as they celebrate their 21st Anniversary Extravaganza.

After defeating Gary Yap’s Man In Black at EWF’s 20th Anniversary Extravaganza on May 6th, 2016 to become the EWF Heavyweight Champion, “Uptown” Andy Brown will be looking to make it a full year as champion, but first he’ll have to go through the challenger Scorpio Sky on May 5th, 2017 at EWF’s 21st Anniversary Extravaganza. Also in action, former TNA and WWE star the Amazing Kong will be in singles action as she goes up against local standout Ruby Raze. The EWF’s 21st Anniversary Extravaganza is also set to feature a Roman Gladiator Death Match between Adrian Quest and Fidel Bravo. For this match, five judges will be at ringside. The official rules of the match are no time limits, no disqualifications, no referees inside the ring, no referee stoppages, no holds barred, no pin falls, with the winner having to drag the losing wrestler around the ring while he touches all four corners.

Other matches set to take place at EWF’s 21st Anniversary Extravaganza include Misterioso Jr. vs. Dicky Mayer, EWF American Champion Anthony Idol defending his title against Super Beetle, H.A.T.E taking on the team of Hard Knocks & Beat Downs, and the Great Goliath 21 Man Over-The-Top Rope Rumble match.

EWF’s 21st Anniversary Extravaganza will also feature the EWF Hall Of Fame Class Of 2017 Induction Ceremony. This year’s inductees include former EWF star Vizzion, longtime Los Angeles area personality Jeff Walton, and the Amazing Kong.

The Knights Of Columbus is located at 4315 N Vincent Ave, Covina, CA, 91722. Tickets for this event are $20 for front row, $15 for General Admission, and $6 for children 12 years old and under. Tickets are available online at EmpireWrestlingFederation.com. For more information, contact 909-886-5201.

The EWF will also be holding two more events in the month of May. On May 13th, 2017 at 2PM, the Empire Wrestling Federation will be at Moose Lodge #1335 in Metone, CA for a fundraiser event. Matches announced so far include “Uptown” Andy Brown taking on Che Cabrera in the main event, a Lumberjack Match between Adrian Quest and Fidel Bravo, tag team action featuring True Grit going up against Hard Knocks & Beat Downs, and more. The Moose Lodge #1335 is located at 2139 Mentone Blvd., Mentone, CA, 92359. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 years old and under. For more information, contact (909) 886-5201 or (909) 794-1632.

Then on May 20th, 2017 at 6PM, the EWF will be holding a school fundraiser event at Indian Springs High School. Matches announced for this event include “Uptown” Andy Brown taking on Tyler Bateman in singles action, Zaida taking on Maritza Janett, plus more. Indian Springs High School is located at 650 N. Del Rosa Dr., San Bernardino, CA, 92410. Tickets at the door are $12 for adults, $8 for kids 12 years old and under. Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 years old and under. For information, contact (909) 383-1360, ext. 324, or (909) 886-5201.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for more news and updates.