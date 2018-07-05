Fireworks Continue This Friday at CXF 13 in Burbank

The fireworks and festivities will continue this Friday July 6th in Burbank as California’s premiere Mixed Martial Art franchise, California Xtreme Fighting, brings you CXF 13: Heavy Hitters.

A packed 9-bout professional MMA fight card will be preceded by the debut of the “CXF D League” amateur showcase. The CXF D League will offer the top amateurs on the southern Californian landscape the opportunity to fight for one of the fastest growing mixed martial arts promotions in the country. Amateur fighters in the CXF D League will have sponsorship opportunities that include gear, cross training, and financial assistance for those trying to make it to the next level.

Fans attending Friday night’s CXF 13: Heavy Hitters will be treated to the first CXF D League bouts as they take place immediately preceding the main card. The CXF 13: Heavy Hitters main card will feature the following bouts:

AJ Bryant (8-2 MMA)

vs Derion Chapman (4-6-1)

CXF Featherweight Title

Newly minted CXF Featherweight Champion AJ Bryantmakes a quick return to the cage to defend his title against fan favorite Derion ‘DC’ Chapman. Bryant could be on the verge of a Bellator or UFC contract and a successful title defense at CXF 13 would all but assure that dream. However, in order to graduate to the next level, the Champion must get through the difficult test that is the “Thirller” in Derion Chapman. Expect a whirling dervish display of striking that will leave you dizzily asking, “What just happened?”

Marcos Bonilla (5-5 MMA)

vs Serob Minasyan (9-11 MMA)

‘El Matador’ Marcos Bonilla returns to the CXF cage to take on Serob ‘Gulo’ Minasyan in a featherweight showdown that could possibly decide the next CXF 145 lbs contender. If Bonilla can utilize his side advantage, and work behind his jab it could be a bloody long night for Minasyan. However, Minasyan has proven over and over again that size doesn’t matter when your locked in the cage with a wolverine. Both of these warriors have been chomping at the bit to get their hands on each other, so this should be an interesting exchange.

Arutjun Pogosjan (4-1 MMA)

vs Darren Smith Jr (11-9 MMA)

Talented prospect Artujun Pogosjan moves up in difficulty to take on his toughest test to date in big fight veteran and former CXF lightweight champion ‘Hollywood’ Darren Smith. Pogosjan comes into the fight riding a three fight win streak punctuated with a killer knockout over Arian Sharifi at CXF 12. For Smith, this marks his return to the CXF cage for the first time since fighting overseas for ACB in Russia. Who will become the next contender in the CXF 155 lb division you ask? This fight will certainly produce a nominee.

Also featured on CXF 13: Heavy Hitters:

Tigran Grigoryan vs Quinton ‘Ronin’ McCottrell, 170

John Saroyan vs Daniel McWilliams, 185

Arturo Rivas vs Mike Quintero Heavyweight, Heavyweight

Charisa Sigala vs Kaiyana Rain 115

Shohei Yamamoto vs Ivan Castillo 155

CXF 13: ‘HEAVY HITTERS’ is presented by Lights Out Promotions, Bash Entertainment, and PR SPORTS.

ONLINE – www.MMATIXX.com

PHONE – 1-844-MMA-TIXX (662-8499)