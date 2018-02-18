CXF 11 – 17 February 2018 – Quick Results

Daniel Rodriguez defeated Justin Baesman in the main event of CXF 11: Alpha Dog in Studio City, CA. Click for results and video.

California Xtreme Fighting

CXF 11: Alpha Dog

February 17th, 2018

Sportsmens Lodge

Studio City, CA

*All bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission.*

Judges at cageside were Michael Bell, Mike Beltran, and Jackie Denkin.

Brittney Victoria Grizzelle (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) defeated Bryanna Fissori (MMA Record: 2-4) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 0:55 of Round 2 (Referee: Frank Trigg). Brittney Victoria improves to 1-0. Fissori falls to 2-5.

Edmen Shahbazyan (MMA Record: 4-0) defeated Aaron Hamilton (MMA Record: 1-4) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 1:08 of Round 1 (Referee: Frank Trigg). Shahbazyan improves to 5-0. Hamilton falls to 1-5.

Niko Ruiz (MMA Record: 1-0) defeated Christian Bizarretty (MMA Record: 2-5) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:04 of Round 1 (Referee: Milan Ayers). Ruiz improves to 2-0. Bizarretty falls to 2-6.

Marcus Kowal (MMA Record: 3-1-1) defeated Benji Gomez (MMA Record: 6-9) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:55 of Round 1 (Referee: Milan Ayers). Kowal improves to and retires at 4-1-1. Gomez falls to 6-10.

Darren Smith, Jr. was awarded the CXF Interim-Lightweight Championship after his opponent, Richard LeRoy, failed to make weight.

Brian Del Rosario (MMA Record: 3-0) defeated Donte Stubbs (MMA Record: 3-1) via Submission (Triangle Choke) at 0:40 of Round 3 (Referee: Frank Trigg). Del Rosario improves to 4-0. Stubbs falls to 3-2.

A.J. Bryant (MMA Record: 6-2) defeated Serob Minasyan (MMA Record: 8-10) via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) (Referee: Milan Ayers). Bryant improves to 7-2. Minasyan falls to 8-11.

Daniel Rodriguez (MMA Record: 4-1) defeated Justin Baesman (MMA Record: 15-15-1) K.O. (Strikes) at 1:17 of Round 2 (Referee: Frank Trigg). Rodriguez improves to 5-1. Baesman falls to 15-16-1.

CXF returns on April 21st, 2018 at the Burbank Marriott in Burbank, CA.