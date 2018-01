Bellator 192 – 20 January 2018 – Quick Results

Chael Sonnen defeated Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in the televised main event of Bellator 192 in Inglewood, CA. Also on the card, Rory MacDonald defeated Douglas Lima to become the new Bellator MMA Welterweight Champion. Click for results.

Bellator MMA

Bellator 192

January 20th, 2018

The Forum

Inglewood, CA

*All bouts are sanctioned by the California States Athletic Commission (CSAC).*

Prelims Bouts

Johnny Cisneros (MMA Record: 9-6) defeated Marlen Magee (MMA Record: 4-4) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:28 of Round 2. Cisneros improves to 10-6. Magee falls to 4-5.

Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos (MMA Record: 9-4) defeated Ivan Castillo Submission (MMA Record: 15-8) (Arm-Triangle Choke) at 4:12 of Round 1. Vasconcelos improves to 10-4. Castillo falls to 15-9.

Devon Brock (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) defeated Khonry Gracie (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28). Brock improves to 1-0. Gracie falls to 0-1.

Jose Campos (MMA Record: 2-0) defeated Haim Gozali (MMA Record: 8-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27). Campos improves to 3-0. Gozali falls to 8-5.

Joey Davis (MMA Record: 2-0) defeated Ian Butler (MMA Record: 3-3) via K.O. (Spinning Kick To The Body) at 0:39 of Round 1. Davis improves to 3-0. Butler falls to 3-4.

Main Card

Henry Corrales (MMA Record: 14-3) defeated Georgi Karakhanyan (MMA Record: 28-7-1) via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28). Corrales improves to 15-3. Karakhanyan falls to 28-8-1.

Aaron Pico (MMA Record:1-1) defeated Shane Kruchten (MMA Record: 12-3) via KO (Punch) at 0:37 of Round 1. Pico improves to 2-1. Kruchten falls to 12-4.

Michael Chandler (MMA Record: 16-4) defeated Goiti Yamauchi (MMA Record: 22-3) via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25). Chandler improves to 17-4. Yamauchi falls to 22-4.

Rory MacDonald (MMA Record: 19-4) defeated Douglas Lima (MMA Record: 29-6) to become the Bellator MMA Welterweight Champion via Unanimous Decision (48-47, 49-45, 49-46). MacDonald improves to 20-4. Lima falls to 29-7.

Chael Sonnen (MMA Record: (29-15-1) defeated Quinton Jackson (MMA Record: 37-12) via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) to advance in the Bellator MMA World Grand Prix.

Postlim Bouts

Kyle Estrada (MMA Record: 6-3) defeated David Duran (MMA Record: 6-4) via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). Estrada improves to 7-3. Duran falls to 6-5.

Arthur Estrazulas (MMA Record: 10-3) defeated Mike Segura (MMA Record: 8-4) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) in Round 2. Estrazulas improves to 11-3. Segura falls to 8-5.

Jalin Turner (MMA Record: 5-3) defeated Noah Tillis (MMA Record: 4-2) via TKO. Turner imrpoves to 6-3. Tillis falls to 4-3.

Roosevelt Roberts (MMA Record: 4-0) defeated Tommy Aaron (MMA Record: 5-2) via TKO in Round 1. Roberts improves to 5-0. Aaron falls to 5-3.

Chad George (MMA Record: 16-8) defeated James Barnes (MMA Record: 9-2) via TKO at 5:00 of Round 2. George improves to 17-8. Barnes falls to 9-3.

Cooper Gibson (MMA Record: 7-2) defeated Andrew Lazo (MMA Record: 7-6) via Submission (Guillotine) at 2:43 of Round 1. Gibson improves to 8-2. Lazo falls to 7-7.

Gabriel Green (MMA Record: 6-2) defeated Chris Padilla (MMA Record: 9-2) via Submission in Round 2. Green improves to 7-2. Padilla falls to 9-3.