CXF 12: Burbank Beatdown takes place on April 21st, 2018

California Xtreme Fighting returns to Burbank on April 21st, 2018 with CXF 12: Burbank Beatdown at the Burbank Marriott Convention Center featuring three championship bouts.

Current CXF Flyweight Champion Georgie Garcia (MMA Record: 6-3) looks to become a two-division champion when he faces former UFC competitor Chris Beal (MMA Record: 10-5) for the vacant CXF Bantamweight Championship..The CXF Bantamweight Championship was vacated after the previous champion, Terrion Ware, signed with the UFC.

In his last fight, Garcia defeated Steve Ramirez at CXF 10: Fall Brawl in Studio City to become the CXF Flyweight Champion. Garcia will be going into this fight having won four of his last five bouts, with all his wins coming by way of submission. Beal will be going into this bout looking for a much needed win after having lost his last five fights.

In a bout for the vacant CXF Featherweight Championship, A.J. Bryant (MMA Record: 7-2) looks to extend his current fight five winning streak against the undefeated Brian Del Rosario (MMA Record: 3-0). The CXF Featherweight Championship was vacated after the previous champion, Chase Gibson, signed with Combate Americas.

Both fighters will be going into this bout having won their previous fights at CXF 11. Bryant will be going into this bout having finished four of his last five fights by way of TKO. His opponent, Del Rosario, will be going into this bout having finished all three of his previous opponents, with two wins by way of KO/TKO, and his last victory coming by way of submission.

After being awarded the CXF Interim-Lightweight Championship at CXF 11, Darren Smith Jr. will face former champion Dominic Clark for the CXF Lightweight Championship at CXF 12 on April 21st. On February 17th, Smith was awarded the CXF Interim-Lightweight Championship after his opponent, Richard LeRoy, failed to make weight for their scheduled bout. Prior to that, Smith had won five out of his last seven bouts.

His opponent, Dominic Clark will be looking to regain the CXF Lightweight Championship, a title he previously won at CXF 3 on June 25th, 2016 when he defeated Emilio Chavez by submission. Clark would later end up losing the title to Danny Navarro at CXF 5 on December 17th, 2016. In his last fight, Clark scored a first round submission victory over Chris Culley at CXF 9.

Also in action, CXF Welterweight Champion Mike Jasper (MMA Record: 12-4) returns to competition when he faces Justin Baesman (MMA Record: 19-16-1) in a non-title bout. This fight is slated to be Jasper’s first in a year after suffering an injury that has kept him out of action. Prior to his injury, Jasper had been victorious in three of his last four bouts, with his last two wins being championship fights in CXF.

All that and more takes place at the Burbank Marriott Convention Center in Burbank, CA on April 21st, 2018 at 7:00pm. For more, visit CXFMMA.com, and follow CXF on Facebook.

The Burbank Marriott Convention Center is located at 2500 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA, 91505. Tickets for CXF 12: Burbank Beatdown are available at MMATixx.com.