CXF – 20 October 2018 – Quick Results

A.J. Bryant defeated Sergio Perez to retain the CXF Featherweight Championship in the main event of CXF 15 in Burbank, CA. Also on the card, Louis Smolka defeated Kyle Estrada to become the new CXF Flyweight Champion. Click for results.

California Xtreme Fighting

CXF 15: Rage at the Cage

October 20th, 2018

Burbank Marriott Convention Center

Burbank, CA

*All professional bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). All amateur bouts are sanctioned by California Mixed Martial Arts Organization, Inc. (CAMO).*

Judges at cageside: Ron McCarthy, Jackie Denkin, and Chris Crail.

Amateur Bouts

Brandon Aviles (Amateur MMA Record: 4-2) defeated Christian Cross (Amateur MMA Record: 1-2) via Split Decision. Aviles improves to 5-2. Cross falls to 1-3.

Zach Sawtelle (Amateur MMA Record: 2-0) defeated Haik Chknavoryan (Amateur MMA Record: 2-1) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 0:31 of Round 1. Sawtelle climbs to 3-0. Chknavoryan falls to 2-2.

LaJaveon “J.J.” Buckner (MMA Record: 0-1) defeated Tristan Aldrete (Amateur MMA Record: 0-4) via K.O. (Punches) at 1:26 of Round 1. Buckner improves to 1-1. Aldrete falls to 0-5.

Professional Bouts

Craig Plaskett (MMA Record: 2-3) defeated Jonathan Rivera (MMA Record: 6-2) via Unanimous Decision. Plaskett improves to 3-3. Rivera falls to 6-3.

Desmond Torres (MMA Record: 4-1) defeated Mykola Aivazian ?(MMA Record: 1-0) via Submission (Triangle Choke) at 1:24 of Round 1. Torres improves to 5-1. Aivazian falls to 1-1.

Javier Garcia (MMA Record: 3-1) defeated Rob Gooch (MMA Record: 4-4-1) via Technical Submission (Inverted Triangle Choke) at 2:26 of Round 1. Garcia improves to 4-1. Gooch falls to 4-5-1.

Leon Shahbazyan? (MMA Record: 6-1) defeated Daniel McWilliams (MMA Record: 18-40) via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 0:28 of Round 1. Shahbazyan? improves to 7-1. McWilliams falls to 18-41.

Louis Smolka (MMA Record: 13-5) defeated Kyle Estrada (MMA Record: 8-3 via T.K.O. (Referee Stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 2 to win the vacant CXF Flyweight Championship. Smolka improves to 14-5. Estrada falls to 8-4.

Victor Henry (MMA Record: 14-4) defeated Kyler Phillips? (MMA Record: 5-0) via Split Decision. Henry improves to 15-4. Phillips? falls to 5-1.

George Garcia (MMA Record: 7-3) defeated Willie Gates (MMA Record: 12-8) via Technical Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:33 of Round 2 to retain the CXF Bantamweight Championship. Garcia improves to 8-3. Gates falls to 12-9.

A.J. Bryant (MMA Record: 9-2) defeated Sergio Perez (MMA Record: 4-1) via T.K.O. (Ground and Pound) at 2:55 of Round 3 to retain the CXF Featherweight Championship. Bryant improves to 10-2. Perez falls to 4-2.