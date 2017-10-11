King of the Cage Announces Main Fight Card for Citizens Business Bank Arena on December 3 for “CONQUISTADORS”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (October 10, 2017) – King of the Cage returns to Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday, December 3, 2017 with a nationally broadcast event headlined by two world title bouts. The Main event will feature current champion Juan Archuleta vs. Mark Dickman for the Bantamweight World Title. The co-main event will be a battle between current champion Stephanie Frausto vs. Cynthia Arceo for the Women’s Strawweight World Title.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – Bantamweight KOTC World Title (145 lbs.) Current KOTC Champion Juan “The Spaniard” Archuleta (16-1), Hesperia, California (Joe Stevenson’s Cobra Kai) vs. Mark “Tricky” Dickman (11-3), Las Vegas, Nevada (One Kicks).

Archuleta currently holds four KOTC titles in the Jr. Welterweight, Lightweight, Bantamweight and Flyweight Divisions and has won his last 12 fights, including a first round KO in his last bout. Dickman is top ranked in the Bantamweight division.

Co-Main Event – Strawweight KOTC World Title (115 lbs.) Current KOTC Champion Stephanie “Macaquinha” Frausto (6-6), Cincinnati, Ohio (Combat Sports Academy) vs. Cynthia “Sin” Arceo (3-0), El Paso, Texas (United Shotokon Association Karate).

Frausto in her last fight, won the title with an impressive five-round unanimous decision. Arceo, who is undefeated in her professional career, has won all her fights with tremendous knockouts.

Featured Event – Middleweight (185 lbs.) Jason “Shark Heart” Ellis (2-0), Los Angeles, California, (Saekson’s Muay Thai) vs. Patrick Kelly, Norco, California (Cquence).

Ellis is undefeated and top ranked. Kelly is making his professional debut.

**Fight Card Subject to Change***

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV. MAVTV is currently available on DIRECTV (channel 214), Verizon Fios (channel 810), Comcast, Google Fiber, Time Warner Cable, Charter and hundreds of regional distributors.

Reserve seating and Ringside tickets on sale soon. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit online at Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster locations, or by phone at 800-745-3000.