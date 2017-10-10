Mick Foley and Sting autograph signings in November at Frank & Sons

Wrestling legends and WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Sting will both be taking part in signing events at Frank & Sons in City of Industry in November. Mick Foley will be appearing on November 11th and Sting on November 18th. Both signings will take place at the Frank & Sons Exhibit Center.

Mick Foley last did a signing in Southern California on January 14, 2017. He was scheduled to only sign for three hours, but ended up staying five and a half hours due to the turnout. His November 11th signing is his only scheduled west coast appearance for the rest of the year. He is scheduled to sign from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Prices for Mick Foley are as follows: $30 for an autograph on an 8×10 (provided at the signing); $30 on your photo, book, DVD, card, magazine, poster, shirt, or hat; $40 on an action figure, Funko pop, or baseball bat; $50 on a wrestling belt; $30 for a photo with your camera or phone. There are also combo packages available and there will be no advance sales.

The Sting autograph signing is being put together by Gemini Sportscards. Sting, who started his career in Southern California as part of Rick Bassman’s Power Team USA, will be signing on November 18th from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. It is being promoted that Sting will also be in full face paint for this signing.

Prices for Sting are $75 for an autograph or a photo (with your own camera). There are also 25 VIP packages available for $425 that includes five autographs and one photo. Presales are available at https://events.ticketprinting.com/event/24747.

Frank & Sons Collectible Show is located at 19649 E. San Jose Ave. in City of Industry, CA 91748.