PCW Ultra – 4 May 2018 – Results

Penta El Zero M defeated Homicide to retain the PCW Ultra Championship in the main event of PCW Ultra: May The 4th. Click for results.

PCW Ultra

May The 4th

May 4th, 2018

ILWU Memorial Hall

Wilmington, CA

This event is being streamed live on the Fite TV app.

ACH defeated Chris Bey via pinfall after a Brainbuster.

Darby Allin defeated Eli Everfly via pinfall.

Alexander Hammerstone defeated Jeff Cobb via pinfall after a Nightmare Pendulum.

PCW Ultra Women’s Championship Match – Tessa Blanchard defeated Chelsea Green via pinfall after a flying top rope Codebreaker to become the first ever PCW Ultra Women’s Champion.

Warbeast (Brody King, Jacob Fatu, & Josef) defeated La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Garza Jr., & Mechawolf) via pinfall after a Double Jump Moonsault from Fatu onto Mechawolf.

PCW Ultra Light Heavyweight Championship Match – Special Guest Referee: Ricky Steamboat – Shane Strickland defeated Douglas James via pinfall after a JML Driver to retain the PCW Ultra Light Heavyweight Championship.

PCW Ultra Championship Match – Penta El Zero M defeated Homicide via pinfall after a Package Piledriver to retain the PCW Ultra Championship.

Notes

Dom Vitalli brought out former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar to the ring. Bonnar signed a contract with PCW Ultra.

Before the main event, Mick Foley cut a promo talking about raising money for Wings of Rescue.

After the main event, it was announced Penta El Zero M would be facing Sami Callihan at the next event.