Lineup announced for NJPW’s The New Beginning USA in Los Angeles, CA

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for The New Beginning USA at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on January 30th.

The event is currently scheduled to be headlined by a tag team match between Juice Robinson & Tracy Williams vs. Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Beretta) in a one night only reunion. In the co-main event, Beretta’s regular tag team partner Chuckie T faces David Finlay in singles action.

NJPW’s The New Beginning USA in Los Angeles is also slated to feature a special singles match between Jeff Cobb and NJPW LA Dojo Young Lion Karl Fredericks. Plus Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll & Brody King) go up against The Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith, Jr. & Lance Archer).

NJPW’s The New Beginning USA in Los Angeles on January 30th will also feature Colt Cabana vs. Ring of Honor’s Shane Taylor in singles action. Tyler Bateman will be in action at The New Beginning USA in Los Angeles when he faces Jonathan Gresham. Rounding out the card will be a singles match between NJPW LA Dojo Young Lions Alex Coughlin and Clark Connors.

New Japan Pro Wrestling posted the following on their website about the Los Angeles event:

On January 30th, in Los Angeles, California Roppongi Vice re-unite for one night only! Rocky Romero will team-up once again with his former tag team partner, Beretta. The duo are one of the most legendary junior tag team partnerships in recent history, having won the titles 4 times, most recently in April 2017. Later that year, Beretta moved up to the heavyweight division and their partnership dissolved. They take on Juice Robinson and Tracy Williams of the newly formed Lifeblood faction. Los Angeles also sees Chuckie T take on David Finlay in a special singles match. The two men have unfinished business as Chuckie T has been repeatedly abusing Finlay over the course of the past few months, showing his willingness to cause havoc, even if it has cost his team the match. Finlay for his part is eager to rise to the occasion after a very successful 2018. Karl Fredericks of the NJPW LA Dojo will face the ROH World Television Champion, Jeff Cobb in the 5th match. Cobb’s strength and speed are uncanny and Fredericks will face a tough challenge in taking down the former olympian.

