Announcing the 2018 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Year End Awards Winners

The 2018 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Year End Awards winners have been announced. Click to see the list of this year’s winners and full voting results from each category.

2018 Southern California Wrestler of the Year

Brody King

2018 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year

Delilah Doom

2018 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year

DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom)

2018 Paul T. Memorial Award for the Most Outstanding Wrestler

Andy Brown

2018 Southern California Rookie of the Year

Dom Kubrick – Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy

2018 Southern California Promotion of the Year

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

2018 Southern California Match of the Year

Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) over The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) – NJPW – March 25

For the complete awards history, click here.

Brody King was named the 2018 Southern California Wrestler of the Year. In 2018 he held the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship for the majority of the year and was part of Warbeast in PCW Ultra. He also wrestled regularly for PWG, where he took part in the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles and challenged Walter for the PWG World Championship. He also was a major part of Bar Wrestling and AWS. He won the web poll with 41.02% of the vote and received four first-place votes from the voting panel. King had previously won the Southern California Rookie of the Year Award in 2016. Jeff Cobb was the runner-up for the Southern California Wrestler of the Year Award. In 2018 he wrestled for every major promotion in Southern California, won the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles, and is the current PWG World Champion. He finished second in the web poll with 16.41% and received seven first-place votes.

Delilah Doom ran away with the 2018 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year Award. She finished first in the web poll with 29.28% of the vote and received nine first-place votes. In 2018, Doom wrestled throughout Southern California including for Bar Wrestling, AWS, PCW Ultra, and Ground Zero. Tessa Blanchard was the Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year runner-up. Blanchard is the current PCW Ultra Women’s Champion and wrestles regularly for Bar Wrestling and Women of Wrestling. Blanchard only received one first-place vote but she did receive five second place votes.

DoomFly became the first intergender tag-team, and Delilah Doom became the first female to win the Southern California Tag Team of the Year Award. They finished first on the web poll with 38.83% of the vote and received three first-place votes from the panel. With this award, Eli Everfly joins Scott Lost and El Generico as the only wrestlers to have won Wrestler of the Year, Most Outstanding Wrestler, and a Tag Team of the Year award. PPRay finished second in the voting. They received ten first-place votes from the panel, but finished fourth in the web poll.

The 2018 Paul T. Memorial Award for the Most Outstanding Wrestler in Southern California went to Andy Brown. In what was one of the most spread out votes, with five different wrestlers receiving a first-place vote, Brown received four first-place votes. Jake Atlas was the runner up, and he received three first-place votes.

Dom Kubrick continues the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy’s dominance in the Southern California Rookie of the Year category, becoming the sixth winner from the school since 2012. Kubrick finished second in the web poll with 25.66% and received five first-place votes. Another Santino Bros. student, Matt Vandagriff, was runner up. Vandagriff received the other eight first-place votes and finished third in the web poll with 13.74%.

For the fifteenth time in sixteen years, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla was named the Southern California Promotion of the Year. This year’s vote, however, was the second closest in history for any award, with PWG beating out Bar Wrestling by less than a point. PWG received four first-place votes and eight second-place votes to go along with 15.45% on the web poll. Bar Wrestling finished as the runner up. Bar Wrestling received five first-place votes and finished with 13.18% on the web poll.

For the second straight a year, a match from New Japan Pro Wrestling involving Kenny Omega was named the Southern California Match of the Year. The Golden Lovers victory over The Young Bucks at the March 25, 2018 NJPW event in Long Beach won this year’s award. The finals of the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles between Jeff Cobb, Bandido, and Shingo Takagi was the runner up.

Full Voting Results:

Southern California Wrestler of the Year

Brody King 70.714 Jeff Cobb 57.487 Andy Brown 25.941 Brian Cage 12.911 Eli Everfly 11.467 Douglas James 10.921 Penta El Zero M 10.566

Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year

Delilah Doom 77.496 Tessa Blanchard 33.445 Ruby Raze 29.701 Heather Monroe 29.105 Taya Valkyrie 25.125 Katarina Leigh 5.128

Southern California Tag-Team of the Year

DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) 70.181 PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) 67.54 Violence Unlimited (Tyler Bateman & Brody King) 28.429 True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) 19.314 Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) 6.657 RockNES Monsters (Yuma & Kevin Martenson) 4.883 Warbeast (Fatu & Josef) 2.107 Rico Dynamite & Che Cabrera 0.0889

Most Outstanding Wrestler in Southern California

Andy Brown 39.924 Jake Atlas 35.582 Tyler Bateman 21.825 Bandido 21.266 Douglas James 19.86 Shane Strickland 17.422 Brian Cage 15.179 Eli Everfly 11.464 Penta El Zero M 8.806 Adrian Quest 7.639

Southern California Rookie of the Year

Dom Kubrick 66.962 Matt Vandagriff 64.618 Cameron Gates 31.277 Dylan Kyle Cox 12.342 B-Minus 7.579 Davion Foreman 6.352 Lois Grain 2.863

Southern California Promotion of the Year

PWG – Pro Wrestling Guerrilla 54.815 Bar Wrestling 54.226 PCW Ultra 18.411 Ground Zero 15.185 AWS – Alternative Wrestling Show 14.548 EWF – Empire Wrestling Federation 12.411 MPW – Millennium Pro Wrestling 11.137 Wrestling Pro Wrestling 7.315 Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy 1.589 Championship Wrestling from Hollywood 1.274 SoCal Pro Wrestling 1.274

Southern California Match of the Year

Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) over Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) – NJPW – March 25 58.131 Jeff Cobb over Bandido and Shingo Takagi – PWG – Sept. 16 37.191 Douglas James over Ray Rosas – AWS – Sept. 22 22.554 Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) over LAX (Ortiz & Santana) – Bar Wrestling – March 8 20.269 Gym Nasty Boys (White Mike & Timmy Lou Retton) over Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & James Drake) – Mav Pro – May 5 20.076 Aleister Black over Johnny Gargano – NXT – Nov. 17 12.949 Bandido over Rey Fenix – PWG – October 19 11.535 Nick Gage over David Arquette – GCW – Nov. 16 363 The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) over Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii – NJPW – Sept. 30 8.949 Ring Kampf (Walter & Timothy Thatcher) over Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Tyler Bateman) – PWG – April 20 8.869

*Only the top ten is listed for matches and promotions.

The awards are decided by a combination of a webpoll that is open to everyone and worth 35% of the vote and a panel of voters that make up the other 65% of the total. A wrestler can earn up to a total of 100 points.