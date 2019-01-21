Game Changer Wrestling’s To Live and DIE in LA takes place March 2nd

Game Changer Wrestling has officially announced the venue for their Los Angeles return, To Live and DIE in LA, on March 2nd, 2019.

Game Changer Wrestling’s To Live and DIE in LA will take place at Burning World Studios in Los Angeles, CA. The east coast-based company announced the news earlier today. Tickets for Game Changer Wrestling’s To Live and DIE in LA are now on sale over at Eventbrite.com.

GCW’s LA return is currently scheduled to feature Nick Gage, B-Boy, Matt Tremont, Jungle Boy, Joey Ryan, and more to be announced.

Game Changer Wrestling’s To Live and DIE in LA event will be the second standalone event the promotion has run in Southern California. GCW made its Southern California debut on November 16th, 2018 when they presented Joey Janela’s LA Confidential at The Hi Hat in Los Angeles, CA. Matches at Joey Janela’s LA Confidential included Brody King vs. Hardcore Holly, D-Lo Brown vs. Ethan Page, DJ Z vs. Great Sasuke, Eli Everfly vs. Marko Stunt, and Human Tornado vs. Penelope Ford.

GCW’s Los Angeles debut also featured the infamous David Arquette vs. Nick Gage match that went viral and made headlines on various media outlets. The event is currently available on DVD and Blu-Ray at Smart Mark Video.

Hours after Joey Janela’s LA Confidential, GCW teamed up with Suburban Fight Pro Wrestling to hold a special “No Rings, No Rules” show at The Hi Hat, featuring Brody King vs. Nick Gage in the main event.

The event will also be taking place the same weekend as Pro Wrestling Guerrilla‘s 200th event on March 1st, 2019, which was also officially announced earlier today by Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

Game Changer Wrestling’s To Live and DIE in LA takes place at Burning World Studios on March 2nd, 2019. Burning World Studios is located at 1704 S. Hooper Ave. in Los Angeles, CA.

