PWG – 21 November 2021 – Results

11/21/2021

Bandido defeated Alex Shelley to retain the PWG World Championship in the main event of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll) on November 21, 2021 at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)
November 21, 2021
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA

Aramis over Jack Cartwheel. [7’07]

Lee Moriarty over Kevin Blackwood. [14’47]

Lio Rush over Davey Richards. [11’02]

Dragon Lee over Rey Horus and Demonic Flamita in a triple threat. [9’26]

Jonathan Gresham over Daniel Garcia by ref stoppage. [17’44]

The Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black & Brody King) over JD Drake & Anthony Henry to retain the PWG Tag Team Championship. [14’28]

Bandido over Alex Shelley to retain the PWG World Championship. [25’51]

