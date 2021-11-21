PWG – 21 November 2021 – Results

Bandido defeated Alex Shelley to retain the PWG World Championship in the main event of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll) on November 21, 2021 at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. Click for full results.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)
November 21, 2021
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Aramis over Jack Cartwheel. [7’07]
Lee Moriarty over Kevin Blackwood. [14’47]
Lio Rush over Davey Richards. [11’02]
Dragon Lee over Rey Horus and Demonic Flamita in a triple threat. [9’26]
Jonathan Gresham over Daniel Garcia by ref stoppage. [17’44]
The Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black & Brody King) over JD Drake & Anthony Henry to retain the PWG Tag Team Championship. [14’28]
Bandido over Alex Shelley to retain the PWG World Championship. [25’51]
