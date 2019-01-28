PWG announces the lineup for Two Hundred on March 1 in Los Angeles

This evening, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced the lineup for its March 1, 2019 event, Two Hundred, in Los Angeles, CA. As the show’s name implies, it will be the promotion’s 200th event since opening on July 26, 2003.

Two Hundred will be headlined by Jeff Cobb defending the PWG World Championship against Bandido. Cobb and Bandido were the final two wrestlers in the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles that was eventually won by Cobb. After winning the Battle of Los Angeles, Cobb went on the defeat Walter for the PWG Championship last October at Smokey and the Bandido and has since made one successful defense of the title against Trevor Lee. Since the Battle of Los Angeles, Bandido has defeated Rey Fenix and ACH in PWG. Overall Bandido is 7-1 in PWG in singles matches. This will be the first singles meeting between the two wrestlers and the first time Bandido has challenged for any PWG championship.

The PWG World Tag Team Championship will also be on the line at Two Hundred as The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) will defend against the former champions The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) and LAX (Santana and Ortiz) in a triple-threat match. The Rascalz have made five successful defenses of the PWG World Tag Team Championship since winning the titles on April 20, 2018, from the Chosen Bros. They have previously successfully defended against both the Lucha Brothers and LAX individually.

There are several PWG debuts taking place at Two Hundred. Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) will make their PWG debut taking on Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent?). Additionally, Trey Miguel will be making his debut with the promotion in a triple-threat match against Jungle Boy and the returning Jake Atlas.

Rounding out the lineup for Two Hundred will be the 2018 Southern California Wrestler of the Year Brody King facing Darby Allin, Laredo Kid taking on Puma King, and Jonathan Gresham versus David Starr.

Here is the full lineup for Two Hundred:

Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Bandido for the PWG World Championship

The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) (c) vs. LAX (Ortiz & Santana) vs. Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) for the PWG World Tag Team Championship

Jonathan Gresham vs. David Starr

Brody King vs. Darby Allin

Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent?)

Laredo kid vs. Puma King

Jake Atlas vs. Jungle Boy vs. Trey Miguel

Two Hundred will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, CA on March 1, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. on PWG’s website.