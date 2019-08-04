Jeff Cobb announced as the twenty-first entrant in PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

PWG World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Cobb has been announced as the twenty-first entrant in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. Cobb won last year’s tournament and this will be his fourth overall Battle of Los Angeles appearance.

Jeff Cobb made his PWG debut on May 20, 2016, at PWG’s Prince. In his debut he was defeated by Chris Hero. Cobb later appeared in the 2016 Battle of Los Angeles, losing to Ricochet in the first round.

In the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles, Cobb made it to the finals after defeating Sami Callihan, Sammy Guevara, and Matt Riddle. In the finals he faced Keith Lee and Ricochet, and was the first to be eliminated.

In last year’s 2018 Battle of Los Angeles, Cobb defeated Darby Allin, Rey Horus, and Trevor Lee to reach the finals. In the tournament finals he faced Bandido and Shingo Takagi. After Bandido eliminated Takagi, Cobb was able to defeat Bandido to win the tournament. He then went on to defeat WALTER for the PWG World Heavyweight Championship at the next month’s Smokey and the Bandido.

In total Cobb has only four defeats in twenty-eight matches in PWG.

No reigning PWG World Heavyweight Champion has won the Battle of Los Angeles to date. Ricochet is the only wrestler to have won the tournament twice.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 19, 20, and 22. There will be no event on September 21. Ticket details will be announced in August.

Here is a full listing of the announced entrants for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles:

A-Kid Jonathan Gresham Darby Allin Artemis Spencer Mick Moretti Orange Cassidy Bandido Caveman Ugg Jake Atlas Tony Deppen Rey Fenix Lucky Kid Joey Janela Brody King Bárbaro Cavernario Jungle Boy Black Taurus Rey Horus David Starr Laredo Kid Jeff Cobb

BOLA is a single-elimination tournament that takes place over three nights. Nights one and two will feature six first-round matches each, with the second round through finals taking place on night three. The finals will be a three-way elimination match; with the winner of the tournament earning a match for the PWG World Championship.