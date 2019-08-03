Impact Wrestling – 03 August 2019 – Results

Impact Wrestling presents Star Struck, live on Twitch, at Florentine Gardens in Hollywood. Featuring Eddie Edwards, vs. Moose in a Street Fight, Willie Mack vs. Sami Callihan, and more. Stay tuned for ongoing results and coverage of the show beginning at 5:00 PM PDT.

Impact Wrestling

Star Struck

August 3, 2019

Florentine Gardens (Hollywood location)

Los Angeles, CA

Star Struck (Streaming live on Twitch at 5:00 PM PDT)

Matches announced for tonight’s show:

The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) defend the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championship against Tommy Dreamer & Rhino

Michael Elgin faces Rich Swann in singles competition

Eddie Edwards goes up against Moose in a Street Fight

Sami Callihan faces Willie Mack in singles competition.

Jordynne Grace faces Madison Rayne in singles competition

Jake Crist defend the Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship in a Triple Threat match against Ace Austin and Trey Miguel

Plus Jessicka Havok, the Reno Scum (Luster The Legend & Adam Thornstowe), and more.

Notes: