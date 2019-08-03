Impact Wrestling – 03 August 2019 – Results

Impact Wrestling presents Star Struck, live on Twitch, at Florentine Gardens in Hollywood. Featuring Eddie Edwards, vs. Moose in a Street Fight, Willie Mack vs. Sami Callihan, and more. Stay tuned for ongoing results and coverage of the show beginning at 5:00 PM PDT.
Impact Wrestling
Star Struck
August 3, 2019
Florentine Gardens (Hollywood location)
Los Angeles, CA
Star Struck (Streaming live on Twitch at 5:00 PM PDT)
Matches announced for tonight’s show:
- The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) defend the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championship against Tommy Dreamer & Rhino
- Michael Elgin faces Rich Swann in singles competition
- Eddie Edwards goes up against Moose in a Street Fight
- Sami Callihan faces Willie Mack in singles competition.
- Jordynne Grace faces Madison Rayne in singles competition
- Jake Crist defend the Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship in a Triple Threat match against Ace Austin and Trey Miguel
- Plus Jessicka Havok, the Reno Scum (Luster The Legend & Adam Thornstowe), and more.
Notes:
- Star Struck will be the first event Impact Wrestling (formerly known as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling) has held in the city of Los Angeles and the county of Los Angeles since the promotion was established in 2002.
- Jake Crist will be the first TNA/Impact X-Division Champion to defend the TNA/Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship in Los Angeles, CA since Christopher Daniels defended the title against Chris Sabin at PWG’s 2nd Annual PWG Bicentennial Birthday Extravaganza during Daniels’ first reign as champion. During his first reign in 2005, he defended the title in PWG five times. Along with the defense against Sabin, Daniels successfully defended the title against Alex Shelley at All Star Weekend Night 1, Chris Hero at All Star Weekend Night 1, and El Generico at Guitarmageddon. On May 13th, 2005 at Jason Takes PWG, Daniels faced PWG Champion AJ Styles in a Title vs. Title match. The match ended in a 60 Minute Time Limit Draw.
