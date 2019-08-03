Laredo Kid announced as the twentieth entrant in PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles tournament

Laredo Kid has been announced as the twentieth entrant in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. This will be his first Battle of Los Angeles.

Laredo Kid made his professional wrestling debut in 2003, under the name Exterminador. He was renamed as Laredo Kid after signing with AAA in 2005. In 2006 he won AAA’s Luchando Por un Sueño tournament. He is also the current AAA Cruiserweight and World Trios Champion (with El Hijo del Vikingo and Myzteziz Jr.).

In his PWG debut, Laredo Kid teamed with Rey Horus in a loss to LAX at January’s Hand of Doom. Laredo Kid has made three appearances in PWG, most recently teaming with Puma King and Black Taurus against Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus at last month’s Sixteen.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 19, 20, and 22. There will be no event on September 21. Ticket details will be announced in August.

Here is a full listing of the announced entrants for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles:

A-Kid Jonathan Gresham Darby Allin Artemis Spencer Mick Moretti Orange Cassidy Bandido Caveman Ugg Jake Atlas Tony Deppen Rey Fenix Lucky Kid Joey Janela Brody King Bárbaro Cavernario Jungle Boy Black Taurus Rey Horus David Starr Laredo Kid

Of the twenty announced entrants, only seven have previously competed in a Battle of Los Angeles (Rey Fenix, Joey Janela, Darby Allin, Bandido, Brody King, Rey Horus, and David Starr). None of the announced entrants have previously won the Battle of Los Angeles.

BOLA is a single-elimination tournament that takes place over three nights. Nights one and two will feature six first-round matches each, with the second round through finals taking place on night three. The finals will be a three-way elimination match; with the winner of the tournament earning a match for the PWG World Championship.