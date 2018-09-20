PWG Announces Lineup for Smokey and the Bandido on October 19

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the lineup for its next event, Smokey and the Bandido, on October 19, 2018. Smokey and the Bandido will be taking place at the Globe Theater in downtown Los Angeles and will feature the PWG debut of LAX (Ortiz and Santana) and 2018 Battle of Los Angeles winner Jeff Cobb challenging WALTER for the PWG World Championship in the main event.

The winner of the Battle of Los Angeles traditionally gets a title match, and after Jeff Cobb won the 2018 event last weekend, he challenged WALTER for the title in his post-match promo. The Battle of Los Angeles has gone on to defeat the reigning PWG champion on six prior occasions. This will be WALTER’s third title defense, having successfully defended against Brody King and Sammy Guevara after defeating Keith Lee for the title on April 21, 2018. Jeff Cobb and WALTER previously met in the first round of the 2017 Ambition 8 tournament in Oberhausen, Germany, with Cobb winning in 2:53.

Impact’s LAX (Santana and Ortiz) will be making their PWG debut, and third Southern California appearance at Smokey and the Bandido when they challenge The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) for the PWG World Tag Team titles. The two teams are very familiar with each other, having previously feuded in CZW in 2016 and 2017. This will be the fourth title defense for The Rascalz, having last defended against The Lucha Bros. (Penta el Zero M and Rey Fenix) on September 16, 2018.

CMLL’s Hechicero will also be making his PWG debut at the event, taking on the returning Zack Sabre Jr. This will be the first United States appearance for Hechicero since he made two appearances for Ring of Honor in 2016. He is also CMLL’s current NWA World Historic Light Heavyweight Champion. This will be Zack Sabre Jr.’s first appearance in PWG since March’s Time is a Flat Circle.

The event’s namesake, Bandido, will be facing Rey Fenix on the show. This will be the first time these two wrestlers have met in a singles match.

Also announced for the event is a three-way match between Flamita, Rey Horus, and Puma King; a singles match between Brody King and Timothy Thatcher; and Joey Janela facing Darby Allin.

Tickets for Smokey and the Bandido will go on sale on September 27, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. Pacific.