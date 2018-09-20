Santino Bros. Wrestling – 20 September 2018 – Quick Results

Brody King defeated Kaos to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Championship in the main event of Santino Bros. Wrestling’s “Kaos vs. King” on September 20th in Bell Gardens, CA. Also on the show, Matt Vandagriff defeated Dom Kubrick. Click for results.

Santino Bros. Wrestling

Kaos vs. King

September 20th, 2018

Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy

Bell Gardens, CA

Matt Vandagriff defeated Dom Kubrick via Submission (Dragon Sleeper).

Robby Phoenix defeated Jay Baptiste via Pinfall (Fisherman Driver).

Heather Monroe defeated Simone Sherie and Viva Van in a Triple Threat Match after Monroe pinned Sherie.

The Bomb Squad (Dylan Kyle Cox & Cameron Gates) defeated Zokre & Koto Hiro via Pinfall after Gates pinned Koto Hiro.

Brody King defeated Kaos via Pinfall (Gonzo Bomb) to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Championship.