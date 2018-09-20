FIST Combat – 20 September 2018 – Quick Results

Douglas James defeated Joey Janela and Eli Everfly to retain the FIST Combat Heavyweight Championship in the main event of FIST Combat’s September 20 event in La Mesa. Click for full results.

FIST Combat

Spring Breakout

September 20, 2018

Jolt’n Joes

La Mesa, CA

Hunter Freeman over Dirty Doug. [9’24]

Royce Issacs over Suede Thompson to become the #1 contender to the FIST Combat Heavyweight Championship. [8’17]

Ruby Raze over Delilah Doom. [12’50]

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) vs. Max McManus & Randy Order goes to a no contest. [7’15]

Douglas James over Joey Janela and Eli Everfly to retain the FIST Combat Heavyweight Championship. [11’30]