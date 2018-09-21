Current lineup for Blackcraft Wrestling’s SoCal debut event on October 5th in Anaheim, CA

Blackcraft Wrestling will make its Southern California debut on October 5th, 2018 in Anaheim, CA featuring Johnny Blackcraft, Brody King, PCO, Joey Ryan, and more.

Blackcraft Wrestling, a promotion founded by the Anaheim-based Blackcraft Cult clothing brand, will present Reaper’s Revenge at the Business Expo Center in Anaheim, CA. The promotion’s debut event, Burning Bridges, took place earlier this year on August 24th in Pittsburgh, PA. Reaper’s Revenge will be the promotion’s second event overall, and first in Southern California.

Reaper’s Revenge will feature a Blackcraft Heavyweight Championship match between current champion Johnny Blackcraft (John Hennigan a.k.a. Johnny Mundo/Impact) defending the title against the “Chosen Son” of The Preacher. The Preacher is a character in Blackcraft Wrestling portrayed by actor Doug Bradley. Bradley is best known for his role as Pinhead from the Hellraiser series.

Blackcraft Wrestling’s Reaper’s Revenge will also feature a Blackcraft Women’s Championship match between current champion Saraya Knight and Taya Valkyrie.

Also scheduled for Reaper’s Revenge in Anaheim on October 5th, Brody King will be taking on Demarcus Kane in singles action. Reaper’s Revenge will also feature a Devil’s Den Match between Jimmy Havoc and G-Raver. Plus Chris Dickinson faces Pierre Carl Ouellet (PCO) in a Last Man Standing match.

Blackcraft Wrestling’s SoCal debut event will also feature Joey Ryan, Joey Janela, Damien 666, Bestia 666, Sam Adonis, Gangrel, and more. Reaper’s Revenge will also feature live musical performances from Ice Nine Kills and A Trigger Within.

Tickets for Reaper’s Revenge are on sale now at BrownPaperTickets.com. Standing Room General Admission tickets are currently on sale for a limited time at a discounted rate of $13. Reaper’s Revenge will also be streamed live on iPPV. For more information, visit the official Blackcraft Wrestling website.

For more information on Reaper’s Revenge, visit the official Blackcraft Wrestling Facebook Page, and follow Blackcraft Wrestling on Twitter at @BCWWrestling.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.