Maverick Pro Wrestling Presents “My Bloody Valentine” on February 25th

On January 21st, 2017 at the New Year’s Eve-il event in East Los Angeles, Movie City Wrestling made the announcement that this would be their final event with that promotion name and would be hence forth be known as Maverick Pro Wrestling. This would lead into their next event at the Clela Arena in East Los Angeles, CA on Saturday February 25th, 2017 with “My Bloody Valentine” featuring an action packed show.

At the previous show, Airon Skye defeated Lucha Underground star Ricky Mandel to be the final entrant in a Triple Threat Match to crown the first Maverick Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion. Skye would be facing two amazing Southern California talents in “Everyone’s Favorite” Kadillak and Jarek 1:20. So the question is, who will leave “My Bloody Valentine” and be crowned the NEW Maverick Pro Champion?

The viral sensation that is “Hollywood’s Own” Joey Ryan will be competing on this event, and he’ll be facing, in his Los Angeles debut, Evolve superstar “The Best Ever” Sammy Guevara. Can Guevara bring home a victory in Los Angeles or will Joey Ryan ruin his debut?

Desi Derata has made quite the impression in Southern California within the last year. She’ll be facing a very formidable opponent in Former TNA Knockouts Champion Winter upon her return to Maverick Pro Wrestling. Can the Nor Cal star triumph or will Winter claim another victim?

The Boston native “Beautiful” Brian Jace has had his dealings in the past with one Louie Louie, but on February 25th, he is set to face Former WWE Superstar and Southern California’s own “The Masterpiece” Chris Masters. Can “The Beautiful One” continue his winning streak or will he be the latest casualty of the “Masterlock” submission?

There will be an Inter-promotional match as Hudson Envy representing Maverick Pro Wrestling will face the Southern California Wrestling Alliance choice Shotzi BlackHart. Which wrestler will bring home the victory for their promotion? You’ve got to make your way down to the Clela Auditorium on February 25th.

In tag team action The FeeLyons (Senior Buttons and SCU Rookie of the year nominee Osiris Mittens) will have there work cut out as they face duo of Hoss Hogg and the FCW Proving Ground winner Jesse James, collectively known as True Grit. Can the finicky tag team overcome the odds or will the dastardly outlaws claim some of their nine lives?

Much more to come on Saturday, February 25th at The Clela Arena 926 Clela Ave in East Los Angeles, CA

Admission to this event is $20 Adults & $10 Kids with a 7pm bell time! To purchase tickets visit the link: https://www.paypal.me/moviecitywrestling

So come out for a fun evening of Pro Wrestling action brought to you by Maverick Pro Wrestling!!