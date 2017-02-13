LLA – 12 February 2017 – Quick Results

In the better late than never department, here are results from Lucha Libre Alliance in Los Angeles, CA on February 12th, 2017. Click for results.
Lucha Libre Alliance
February 12th, 2017
132 E Florence Ave.
Los Angeles, CA
Moctezuma defeated Punkie Boy via submission
Ultimo Imperio defeated Ricky The Activist
Mr. Atomo & Mr. California defeated Rey Volcan Jr. & V-Pacalypse
Rayo De Plata defeated Hector Canales
Malice, Harlekin, Venom, & Nightmare defeated Rey Lee, Warhog, & Los Chivos (Enigma De Oro & Kayam)
