LLA – 12 February 2017 – Quick Results

In the better late than never department, here are results from Lucha Libre Alliance in Los Angeles, CA on February 12th, 2017. Click for results.

Lucha Libre Alliance

February 12th, 2017

132 E Florence Ave.

Los Angeles, CA

Moctezuma defeated Punkie Boy via submission

Ultimo Imperio defeated Ricky The Activist

Mr. Atomo & Mr. California defeated Rey Volcan Jr. & V-Pacalypse

Rayo De Plata defeated Hector Canales

Malice, Harlekin, Venom, & Nightmare defeated Rey Lee, Warhog, & Los Chivos (Enigma De Oro & Kayam)