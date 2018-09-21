SoCal News & Notes 09/21/2018

In today’s Southern California pro-wrestling news update we have the latest on Expo Lucha, Lucha Underground, FIST, AWS, NJPW, Heather Monroe, and more. Click for today’s update.

—

Expo Lucha, the lucha libre convention created by Masked Republic, will be holding its 2019 event in San Diego. No dates or location have been announced yet, but they are hoping to have everything announced in the next couple of weeks. The 2018 event was held in Las Vegas on Labor Day weekend and featured four wrestling events, panels, exhibits, and autograph signings with over 100 wrestlers including Rey Mysterio Jr., Penta El Zero M, and Ultimo Dragon.

—

Referee Marty Elias requested, and was granted his release from his Lucha Underground contract on September 19, 2018. Elias told us that he requested the release “to do what was best for everyone involved.” There had been a personal issue between him and another employee that had spilled over into the workplace. Elias was the senior referee on Lucha Underground and had previously worked for WWE, including being the referee for The Undertaker versus Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania XXV in 2009. He has also worked on the Netflix series GLOW.

—

Lucha Underground’s ratings were up to 97,000 viewers this week from a terrible 79,000 viewers the week before. The season average of 107,000 viewers is still higher than last season’s 103,000 viewers, but the ratings have tanked since the ninth episode.

—

Tommy Dreamer will be doing a meet and greet before the November 1 FIST Combat show in La Mesa.

—

There is a new bag policy at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach that began on Sept 1 and will affect people going to the New Japan Pro Wrestling Fighting Spirit Unleashed event on September 30. All bags have to be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and can not exceed 12”w x 12”h x 6”d. The only exception is a diaper bag if the infant is present. This will include camera bags. They will also not allow any outside food or drink into the venue.

—

Heather Monroe will be making her debut for The Crash in Tijuana, Mexico tonight, taking the place of Miranda Alize in a trios match. Monroe is scheduled to team with Lil’ Cholo and another partner (B-Boy was scheduled for the match but he is off the show) against Tessa Blanchard, Kody Lane, and Torito Negro.

—

Heather Monroe will also be taking Barbi Hayden’s spot on the September 22 AWS event in South Gate. She will be facing Vanessa Kraven, who recently competed in WWE’s Mae Young Classic, losing in the first round to Lacey Lane.

—

B-Boy is being replaced by Maxx Stardom in his match with Andy Brown at the September 22 AWS event due to an injury. Stardom made his Southern California debut earlier this month at PCW Ultra in a triple threat with Puma King and Jake Atlas.

—

Puma King will be facing Bestia 666 at SoCal Pro’s October 20 event in Vista.

—

This week’s Southern California pro-wrestling events:

9/21:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

9/22:

EWF in Mentone, CA (Fundraiser Event)

AWS in South Gate, CA

9/23:

FMLL in El Monte, CA

Bumps and Brewses 1 Year Anniversary in Los Angeles, CA

Lucha Libre at the Kern County Fair in Bakersfield, CA

9/27:

Wrestling Pro Wrestling in Burbank, CA