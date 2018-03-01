Rankings for February 2018

Navigation

03/01/2018

February’s rankings are in and Brody King has been named the February wrestler of the month. Keith Lee defeating Matt Riddle at the February 16 PWG show was named match of the month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

  1. Keith Lee over Matt Riddle – PWG – February 16 [3]
  2. Eli Everfly over Suede Thompson – Ground Zero – February 3 [1]
  3. Travis Banks over David Starr – PWG – February 16
  4. John Cena over AJ Styles – WWE – February 27
  5. DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over Ruby Raze & Jason Cade – Bar Wrestling – February 22

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) from the February 2 Santino Bros. event received the other 1st place vote.

Wrestlers

  1. Brody King [3]
  2. Eli Everfly [2]
  3. B-Boy
  4. Keith Lee
  5. Delilah Doom
  6. Matt Riddle
  7. Jake Atlas
  8. Tyler Bateman
  9. Travis Banks
  10. Suede Thompson
  11. Ray Rosas
  12. David Starr
  13. Chris Bey
  14. Zack Sabre Jr.
  15. Andy Brown
  16. Lucas Riley
  17. Flip Gordon
  18. Peter Avalon
  19. Jason Cade
  20. Killer Kross
  21. Ruby Raze
  22. True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg)
  23. Douglas James
  24. Daniel Moon
  25. Matt Vandagriff

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.

