Rankings for February 2018

February’s rankings are in and Brody King has been named the February wrestler of the month. Keith Lee defeating Matt Riddle at the February 16 PWG show was named match of the month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

Keith Lee over Matt Riddle – PWG – February 16 [3] Eli Everfly over Suede Thompson – Ground Zero – February 3 [1] Travis Banks over David Starr – PWG – February 16 John Cena over AJ Styles – WWE – February 27 DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over Ruby Raze & Jason Cade – Bar Wrestling – February 22

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) from the February 2 Santino Bros. event received the other 1st place vote.

Wrestlers

Brody King [3] Eli Everfly [2] B-Boy Keith Lee Delilah Doom Matt Riddle Jake Atlas Tyler Bateman Travis Banks Suede Thompson Ray Rosas David Starr Chris Bey Zack Sabre Jr. Andy Brown Lucas Riley Flip Gordon Peter Avalon Jason Cade Killer Kross Ruby Raze True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) Douglas James Daniel Moon Matt Vandagriff

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.