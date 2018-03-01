SoCal News & Notes 03/01/2018

In today’s Southern California pro-wrestling news update we have the latest on PWG, Maverick Pro, Bar Wrestling, Rival Pro, CWFH, Lucha Underground, VWE, and more. Click for today’s update.

On March 23, 2018 Pro Wrestling Guerrilla will be holding a show outside of the American Legion in Reseda for the first time since January 29, 2012, which was a show that was held as part of Wrestle Reunion. This will be the first time outside of Reseda for a normal PWG show since night two of the 2008 Battle of Los Angeles.

The promotion will be running at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. The theater, located at 740 S. Broadway, opened on January 6, 1913 and was originally known as the Morosco. It was originally built for plays, but later was used as a movie theater. It then later became a night club and was shut down in 2011. It reopened after a huge makeover in 2015. Time is a Flat Circle will be the first known wrestling event to be held in the venue.

The move was made necessary when there was an error with PayPal when the tickets went on sale for PWG’s Time is a Flat Circle on March 23 that allowed for more tickets than were available to be sold. We were told “a ton” of first row tickets were sold for the event. Some general admission tickets were oversold as well.

The same issue happened with PayPal in December 2016 as well, and a venue change was briefly considered at that time but the opportunity for guaranteed tickets to the next show was ultimately given instead when an appropriate venue couldn’t be found fast enough. Moving to a bigger venue for last year’s Battle of Los Angeles was explored as well, but ultimately decided against.

Because of the amount of people coming into the area from out of town due to New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Strong Style Evolved on March 25 the decision was made to move to a bigger venue for this show rather than offer guaranteed tickets to the next show again, as a lot of people who bought tickets would not be able to make it. The previous efforts at looking for a different venue also allowed them to quickly make the change this time.

There hasn’t been word on what the total capacity for the show will be. Right now the promotion is waiting to see how many people who purchased tickets will be requesting refunds before determining how many or if any additional tickets that will be made available.

As of this writing the plan is to return to the American Legion in Reseda in April.

There have been a few questions about parking near the Globe Theater. There is a parking garage on the same block as the venue, located at 7th and Broadway. Currently parking is $8.00 there.

Bar Wrestling announced they will be running on April 12 in Baldwin Park with their eleventh show, titled April O’Neil. Announced so far for that show are Kris Wolf, Andy Williams, and Douglas James.

The promotion also announced two matches for their March 8 show: LAX (Santana and Ortiz) versus Lucha Brothers (Penta el Zero M and Rey Fenix) and Taya Valkyrie versus Tessa Blanchard.

Maverick Pro has added Salina de la Renta and Laynie Luck to their March 31 show in Los Angeles. Both wrestlers will be making their Southern California debuts. On that same show Katarina Leigh will be defending the Maverick Pro Women’s title against Deonna Purrazzo.

There are a couple of different presale codes for WWE’s Survivor Series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on November 18. At last Tuesday’s Smackdown Live event they gave out the code LAVIP. That code is good until March 3. The Staples Center sent out the code SURVIVOR, and that code is good until March 15. Tickets can be purchased on AXS.com.

It was announced earlier today that Lucha Underground will be doing a joint show with IMPACT Wrestling on Friday April 6th at 9:00 p.m. ET in New Orleans, LA. The show will also stream live on Twitch. The show is not expected to take place in Lucha Underground’s continuity and will not be reflective of events that have taken place during the season four tapings that are going on now. Lucha Underground’s general manager Dorian Roldan stated “We think this is a great opportunity for both IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Underground to put on a great show for all the wrestling fans who will be in New Orleans.”

Rival Pro Wrestling will be holding their next event on April 21 at Characters Sports Bar in Pomona. No lineup has been announced though more first round matches in their tag-team title tournament are scheduled to be taking place.

Blood Bros. Pro Wrestling has added a non-tournament match to the March 3 Goddess of Gore women’s hardcore tournament in Sun Valley. Homeless Jimmy will be facing Aidan Blackhart in a “Shopping Carts and Trash Cans” match.

Bad Dude Tito Escondido will defend the Hollywood Heritage title against Kevin Condron at the March 11 Championship Wrestling from Hollywood television tapings in Port Hueneme.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment will be running in Yuma, AZ on April 7 at the Yuma Swap Meet. Sinn Bodhi is headlining.

Joshua Shibata will be ring announcing for RISE 7: Sensation and Shimmer 101-104 in Chicago on April 13 through 15. As Shibata started his career in wrestling doing interviews for SoCal Uncensored, we will be taking full credit for his success.

This week’s events:

3/1:

Lucha Underground in Los Angeles, CA

3/2:

Lucha Underground in Los Angeles, CA

Millennium Pro Wrestling Student Showcase in Moorpark, CA

3/3:

Lucha Underground in Los Angeles, CA

Blood Bros. presents Goddess of Gore tournament in Sun Valley, CA

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA