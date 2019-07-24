GCW invades FIST Combat on August 8th

The night before Joey Janela’s Escape from LA, Game Changer Wrestling will be invading San Diego’s FIST Combat on August 8, 2019. The event, to be held at Jolt’n Joes in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, will feature three matches pitting wrestlers from GCW against FIST Combat regulars.

The main event will feature GCW World Heavyweight Champion Nick Gage versus FIST Combat’s Dirty Ron McDonald in a fans bring the weapons death match. While Nick Gage has previously wrestled in Los Angeles and Tijuana, this will be his first pro-wrestling appearance in the San Diego area.

In the night’s second interpromotional match, GCW’s Joey Janela and Jimmy Lloyd will be facing The Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido and Che Cabrera) in a no-DQ tag-team match. Joey Janela has appeared once for FIST previously, losing to Douglas James in a triple-threat that also featured Eli Everfly. Jimmy Lloyd will be making his debut for the promotion.

Tony Deppen will be representing GCW as he faces Eli Everfly, who will represent FIST Combat. They have had one previous singles match, on December 16, 2017, when Deppen defeated Everfly to retain the GCW Extreme Title in Howell, NJ. Deppen, who was recently announced for this year’s PWG Battle of Los Angeles, will be making his FIST Combat debut.

In non-interpromotional matches, Peter Avalon will be defending the FIST Combat Championship against Anthony Idol, Slice Boogie and Danny Limelight will team against Lucha Daddies (Ryan Kidd and Motros Jungle), and Anton Carrillo and Rocketboy D’marco Wilson will meet in the finals on the FIST’d 4 tournament.

Here is the complete lineup:

Nick Gage vs. Dirty Ron McDonald in a fans bring weapons death match

Joey Janela & Jimmy Lloyd vs. Wolf Zaddies

Tony Deppen vs. Eli Everfly

Peter Avalon (c) vs. Anthony Idol for the FIST Combat Championship

Slice Boogie & Danny Limelight vs. Lucha Daddies

Anton Carrillo vs. Rocketboy Wilson

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. with doors opening at 7:00 p.m. A band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $10.00 to $30.00.

More details on this event is available on the events page.