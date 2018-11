FIST Combat – 01 November 2018 – Quick Results

Dirty Ron McDonald defeated Dirty Doug and Matt Twizted in a barbwire match in the main event of FIST Combat’s November 2 Remember on November 1 in La Mesa. Click for full results.

FIST Combat

November 1, 2018

Jolt’n Joes

La Mesa, CA

Sledge over Vlad Tempest via chokeslam. [0’30]

Danny Limelight over Rios Badu and Dylan Kyle Cox via spanish fly. [9’23]

Lois Grain vs. Wendy goes to a no-contest. [3’50]

Sledge won a battle royal. [5’00]

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) & Ruby Raze over Randy Order, Jordan Cruz, & Anthony Idol. [5’33]

Randy Order over Tommy Dreamer. [7’44]

Dirty Ron McDonald over Matt Twizted and Dirty Doug in a barbwire match. [10’12]