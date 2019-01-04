FIST Combat – 03 January 2019 – Results

Danny Limelight stole the Get FIST’d TV Title in the main event of FIST Combat’s January 3 show in La Mesa. Click for full results.

FIST Combat
January 3, 2019
Jolt’n Joes
La Mesa, CA
Attendance: 40

Dark Usagi, Dragox, & Cody Devine vs. Orion Oddessey, Ryan Walker, & Couch Potato Carl went to a no-contest.

Danny Limelight over Jordan Cruz to retain the FIST Combat Championship.

Nick Lovin over Lois Grain.

Dicky Mayer over Hunter Freeman, Motros Jungle, and Veinom.

J2 & Dylan Kyle Cox over KC Douglas & Anthony Idol.

Rocketboy D’Marco Wilson and Matt Vandagriff went to a no-contest when Danny Limelight stole the Get FIST’d Title in a ladder match.

