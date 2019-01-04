Nominees Announced for the 2018 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year

The nominations for the 2018 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year Award have been announced. This award honors the top women’s wrestler in Southern California for the year.

Historically, women’s wrestling was banned in California until 1965. Despite an initial boom in the mid-1960s when the ban was first overturned women’s wrestling in Southern California was fairly sparse until the last decade. With the deeper talent pool for women’s wrestlers in the area, the Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year Award was created in 2016 to highlight women’s wrestling in the area and give it its own spotlight.

For 2018 there are five returning nominees, including last year’s winner Ruby Raze, and one first time nominee. Also returning to the ballot are Heather Monroe, Delilah Doom, Katarina Leigh, and Taya Valkyrie. They are joined by Tessa Blanchard who has been nominated for the first time.

The complete list of nominees for the 2018 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year are:

Delilah Doom

Heather Monroe

Katarina Leigh

Ruby Raze

Taya Valkyrie

Tessa Blanchard

The web poll is now open and will remain open until January 18.

Who was the 2018 Southern California Women's Wrestler of the Year?

Previous winners:

Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year

The Southern California Year End Awards have been held annually since 1999 to honor the best in Southern California pro-wrestling for the year. The awards have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.

The 2018 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Award winners will be announced on January 22, 2019.