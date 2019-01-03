Final Group of 2018 Southern California Match of the Year Award Nominees Announced

The third and final group of nominees for the 2018 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Match of the Year Award, covering September through December, has been announced. Additionally, the web poll voting for the award is now open.

The third group of sixteen nominations includes five matches from Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, three from PCW Ultra, three from WWE, two from New Japan Pro Wrestling, and one each from AWS, Bar Wrestling, and Game Changer Wrestling.

With over 4,000 pro-wrestling matches taking place in Southern California in 2018, the 48 Match of the Year nominations encompass just over one percent of the total matches.

The third group of nominees for the Southern California Match of the Year Award are:

Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher & WALTER) over Ilja Dragunov & Shingo Takagi – PWG – Sept. 14

Shingo Takagi over Robbie Eagles – PWG – Sept. 16

Jeff Cobb over Bandido and Shingo Takagi – PWG – Sept. 16

Douglas James over Ray Rosas – AWS – Sept. 22

Marty Scurll over Will Ospreay – NJPW – Sept. 30

The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) over Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii – NJPW – Sept. 30

Brian Cage over Tessa Blanchard – Bar Wrestling – October 17

Bandido over Rey Fenix – PWG – October 19

Puma King over Flamita and Rey Horus – PWG – October 19

Shane Strickland over Darby Allin – PCW Ultra – October 26

Nick Gage over David Arquette – GCW – Nov. 16

Aleister Black over Johnny Gargano – NXT – Nov. 17

Tommaso Ciampa over Velveteen Dream – NXT – Nov. 17

Brock Lesnar over Daniel Bryan – WWE – Nov. 18

Shane Strickland over Penta El Zero M – PCW Ultra – December 7

Jake Atlas over ACH – PCW Ultra – December 7

The web poll is now open and will remain open until January 17.

What was the 2018 Southern California Match of the Year? Part 3 (Sept.-Dec.)

Previous Winners:

Southern California Match of the Year

The Southern California Year End Awards started in 1999, on SoCal-Wrestling.com and were taken over by SoCalUncensored.com starting in 2001. The awards are largely recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in independent wrestling and have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.

The 2018 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Awards winners will be announced on January 22, 2019.