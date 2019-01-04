2018 Southern California Wrestler of the Year Award Nominees Announced

The nominations for the 2018 Southern California Wrestler of the Year Award have been announced. This award honors the top male wrestler in Southern California for the year. The award was first given in 1999, with eventual Southern California Pro-Wrestling Hall of Famer Cincinnati Red as the first recipient.

Fourteen different wrestlers have won the Southern California Wrestler of the Year Award since its inception. Among this year’s seven nominees are one prior winner and two first time nominees. Returning to the ballot for 2018 is last year’s winner Eli Everfly, Andy Brown, Jeff Cobb, and Penta El Zero M. Joining them on the ballot are Brian Cage, Brody King, and Douglas James who are being nominated for the award for the first time.

The nominees for the 2018 Southern California Wrestler of the Year are:

Andy Brown

Brian Cage

Brody King

Douglas James

Eli Everfly

Jeff Cobb

Penta El Zero M

The web poll is now open and will remain open until January 18.

Who was the 2018 Southern California Wrestler of the Year?

Previous winners:

Southern California Wrestler of the Year

The Southern California Year End Awards have been held annually since 1999 to honor the best in Southern California pro-wrestling for the year. The awards have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.

The 2018 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Award winners will be announced on January 22, 2019.