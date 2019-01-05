MPW – 04 January 2019 – Results

Master Flame defeated Danny Divine by DQ in the main event of FIST Combat’s January 4th show in Moorpark, CA. Click for full results from the event.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
January 4, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Daniel Moon over Charlie Mercer.
Caleb Perez over Olijah Friday.
Max X & Dr. Phil Goode over Frankie Frank & B-Minus.
Great Zumba over Bulletproof.
Ray Rosas over Malkor the Destroyer.
Master Flame over Danny Divine by DQ.
